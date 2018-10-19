Karlie Kloss revealed that she married longtime boyfriend Joshua Kushner on Thursday, but it appears that her good pal, Taylor Swift, was absent from the wedding celebration.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer was actually playing a show in Australia on Friday, making her unavailable for her bestie's special day. In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, Swift, 28, uploaded a selfie with the message, "I missed you guys so much! Just flew 131,313 hours. Worth it. It is eleventy o clock in my brain. I am 80% taylor & 20% jet lag. Still Ready 4 it. Love you guys! Let's do this Perth.”

Kloss, 26, shared a stunning photo of herself in her custom Dior wedding gown with her new hubby on Instagram on Thursday. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in New York with less than 80 people in attendance, according to People.

Swift has yet to publicly congratulate her friend, but the two remain on good terms. Earlier this month, Kloss set the record straight about her friendship with Swift during Vogue's "73 Questions" segment. "Don't worry, Taylor and I are still really good friends," she assured.

Rumors of the two having bad blood between them began when they hadn’t been spotted together or appeared on each other's social media last year. In March, Kloss shot down feud rumors in an interview with The New York Times. "Don't believe everything you read," she said.

