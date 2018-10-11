Karlie Kloss is setting the record straight about her friendship with Taylor Swift!

In Vogue's latest "73 Questions" segment, 26-year-old Kloss is immediately asked about her friendship with the "I Did Something Bad" singer, something, she reveals, Jennifer Lawrence has asked her about too.

"Jen, don't worry, Taylor and I are still really good friends," Kloss assures.

Kloss previously shot down feud rumors back in March in an interview with The New York Times. "Don't believe everything you read," she said.

In "73 Questions," Kloss also dishes about her engagement to Joshua Kushner, who popped the question over the summer in upstate New York.

"It was a romantic weekend, just the two of us," she says of the proposal.

The supermodel isn't ruling out anything in terms of her future. If she wasn't modeling, she says she "would have -- and still might -- become a doctor. I love kids. Or a kindergarten teacher." With those options all up in the air, Kloss' hopes for her life in 10 years are beautifully simple.

"I want to be surrounded by loved ones and working hard and being challenged and fulfilled by whatever it is I'm doing," she says.

