Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend Harry Styles Hangs Out With Her Friend Karlie Kloss

Call it what you want... Taylor Swift's worlds are colliding!

The pop star's ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles, hung out with her BFF Karlie Kloss on Tuesday -- and Diane von Furstenberg posted the pic to prove it. The fashion designer shared a sweet snap of herself seemingly enjoying yacht life with Styles and Kloss, who adorably matched in white T-shirts.

"Glamourous lunch break ! @harrystyles @karliekloss," von Furstenberg captioned the pic of herself posing with the two.

While Styles and Kloss both have ties to Swift, it was Andy Cohen who was a little jealous of the get-together. "You invite Harry Styles the week I'm NOT there??" he commented on the pic.

Kloss, who recently announced her engagement to Joshua Kushner, found herself defending her friendship with Swift after fans noticed their lack of appearances on each other's social media accounts.

"Don't believe everything you read," Kloss said in a New York Times piece in March.

Styles, meanwhile, dated Swift from October 2012 to January 2013, and seems to harbor no bad blood toward the singer. He even complimented her songwriting in an interview with Rolling Stone last April, in which he addressed her 1989 songs "Out of the Woods" and "Style," being widely thought to be about him.

"I mean, I don't know if they're about me or not, but the issue is, she's so good, they're bloody everywhere," he said. "I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I'm lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. That's what hits your heart. That's the stuff that's hardest to say, and it's the stuff I talk least about. That's the part that's about the two people. I'm never going to tell anybody everything."

