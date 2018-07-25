Karlie Kloss Giddily Flashes Huge Engagement Ring From Fiance Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss can’t wait to tie the knot!

News of the 25-year-old model's engagement to businessman Joshua Kushner broke on Tuesday, and the bride-to-be couldn't help but flaunt her new bling on her Instagram Story. The short clip gave fans a first look at her massive ring, which appears to have one large diamond as the focal point with smaller rocks covering the band.

Kloss posted the overjoyed video from Beijing, China, while she was getting her makeup done. After panning around the room and out the window to give her followers a peek at her surroundings, the Victoria’s Secret Angel landed on her face, which was grinning from ear-to-ear -- while her makeup artist tried to apply mascara.

“My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones,” she wrote alongside the video of her waving and flashing her ring at the camera. “This poor makeup artist is going to kill me.”

Instagram

According to People, 33-year-old Kushner popped the question to his girlfriend of six years “a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York.”

"They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating,” People's source continued. “Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together.”

Kloss and Kushner also shared their happy news with different social media posts.

"I love you more than I have words to express," Kloss captioned a pic of her kissing her fiance's cheek while at the beach. "Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍."

As for Kushner, he posted a solo shot of Kloss looking over her shoulder at the camera, along with the simple caption: "Fiancé ❤️."

fiancée ❤️ A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Jul 24, 2018 at 9:53am PDT

Here’s more on the couple:

