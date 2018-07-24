Karlie Kloss Engaged to Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss is officially off the market!

After six years of dating, the 25-year-old model is engaged to her boyfriend, Joshua Kushner, People reports.

"He proposed a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York," a source close to the couple told the outlet. "They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together."

Kloss seemingly confirmed the news via Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a sweet selfie of her and Kushner at the beach, captioning it with a ring emoji.

"I love you more than I have words to express," she gushed. "Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍."

Meanwhile, Kushner posted a stunning shot of Kloss to his own account, captioning it, "fiancé ❤️."

fiancé ❤️ A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Jul 24, 2018 at 9:53am PDT

Following the exciting news, plenty of celebrities showered Kloss with love via social media.

Hailey Baldwin, who recently got engaged to Justin Bieber, kept it simple, commenting "Yayyyy congrats!" on her pal's Instagram post.

Fellow model Candice Swanepoel also weighed in, posting a series of red heart emojis, while Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen wrote, "Congratulations."

Congrats to the happy couple!

