Candice Swanepoel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Candice Swanepoel is now a mother of two!

The 29-year-old supermodel recently gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, with her fiancé, Hermann Nicoli.

Swanepoel revealed the exciting news via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, sharing the first picture of her sweet newborn.

"Blessed," she wrote over the image, which showed the baby boy grasping onto her finger.

Instagram Stories

Swanepoel, who also shares 1-year-old son Anaca with Nicoli, announced she was expecting back in December. The blonde beauty revealed "Christmas came early" with a picture of herself cradling her baby bump in a green, off-the-shoulder dress.

🤰🏼Christmas came early..👼🏼#2 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 15, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

And she certainly wasn't shy about documenting her second pregnancy, as you can see in the stunning snaps below:

Amor verdadeiro 💙 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 5, 2018 at 7:58am PST

The little prince #proudmama 💕 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Mar 16, 2018 at 3:28pm PDT

Ripe 💕 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jun 6, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT

ET has reached out to Swanepoel's rep for comment.

Congrats to the happy couple!

RELATED CONTENT:

Candice Swanepoel Reveals Gender of Baby No. 2 in Sweet Instagram Video

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Baby Bump in Tiny Bikini With Model Pal Doutzen Kroes

Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in Nude Photo Celebrating 6 Months of Pregnancy

Related Gallery