News

Candice Swanepoel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

By Desiree Murphy‍
Candice Swanepoel attends the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show viewing party pink carpet at Spring Studios on November 28, 2017 in New York City.
Michael Stewart/WireImage

Candice Swanepoel is now a mother of two!

The 29-year-old supermodel recently gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, with her fiancéHermann Nicoli.

Swanepoel revealed the exciting news via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, sharing the first picture of her sweet newborn.

"Blessed," she wrote over the image, which showed the baby boy grasping onto her finger.

Instagram Stories

Swanepoel, who also shares 1-year-old son Anaca with Nicoli, announced she was expecting back in December. The blonde beauty revealed "Christmas came early" with a picture of herself cradling her baby bump in a green, off-the-shoulder dress.

🤰🏼Christmas came early..👼🏼#2

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

And she certainly wasn't shy about documenting her second pregnancy, as you can see in the stunning snaps below:

Amor verdadeiro 💙

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Where the river meets the ocean. 💫✨

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

The little prince #proudmama 💕

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Ripe 💕

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

ET has reached out to Swanepoel's rep for comment.

Congrats to the happy couple!

RELATED CONTENT:

Candice Swanepoel Reveals Gender of Baby No. 2 in Sweet Instagram Video

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Baby Bump in Tiny Bikini With Model Pal Doutzen Kroes

Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in Nude Photo Celebrating 6 Months of Pregnancy

Related Gallery