Newly-Engaged Hailey Baldwin Looks Fierce On New 'Vogue Japan' Cover -- See the Stylish Photo Shoot

Hailey Baldwin can check another Vogue cover off her list.

Weeks after getting engaged to Justin Bieber, the 21-year-old model expressed how "grateful and excited" she was to land the Vogue Japan September issue.

"@voguejapan September Issue. 🙈 shot by @morellibrothers and styled by queen @anna_dello_russo ❤️❤️ biggest biggest thank you in the world!!! So grateful and excited 😆😁," Baldwin wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. In the stylish snap, Baldwin wears a Burberry tracksuit and rocks waist-length straight hair parted down the middle. Her makeup consists of a flawless contour look with a pouty nude lip.

In the magazine spread, Baldwin also rocked various Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi leopard print ensembles, and, obviously, looks super fierce.

The Japanese publication also released a comical video of Baldwin poking fun at herself and explaining how models are not difficult to work with.

Baldwin has a lot to celebrate these days. Bieber proposed to Baldwin earlier this month and, according to an ET source, they are "enjoying their engagement."

"Justin had been planning to propose to Hailey for a couple weeks before he finally did, and he's relieved that weight has been lifted off his shoulders," the source told ET on Wednesday. "Justin and Hailey are enjoying their time as a newly-engaged couple."

While the couple wants to take it slow, the source did add that they already have ideas of what they would like for their special day.

"Justin and Hailey have been telling friends they want to have a smaller wedding, with close family and friends, nothing too over the top," the source shared. "The couple has discussed where they would have their wedding, in either Canada or somewhere in the States (NY or LA). They've thrown around the idea of having it in possibly both, but it's still the early stages of planning. Justin and Hailey are trying to enjoy the excitement of engagement before fully diving into wedding planning."

For more on the couple's engagement, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Want a 'Smaller Wedding' (Exclusive)

Hailey Baldwin Is Adding Style Creator to Her Resume in New Role With Adidas and UK Retailer JD

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Have Some of Their Wedding Party Picked Out, Says Kim Basinger

Related Gallery