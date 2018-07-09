Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Confirm Their Engagement With Sweet Messages

Justin Bieber has officially confirmed his engagement to Hailey Baldwin!

On Monday, the "Sorry" singer posted two black-and-white pics of the pair cuddled up close to Instagram, accompanying it with a sweet post dedicated to his new fiancée.

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast," Bieber, 24, captioned it. "Listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!"

"Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!" he added. "It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother [Jaxon] and sister [Jasmyn] get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!"

Bieber continued on, confirming he proposed to the 21-year-old model on July 7, 2018. As ET previously reported, the engagement went down while the two were vacationing in the Bahamas.

"Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT!" he exclaimed. "Isn’t that nuts?"

"By the way I didn't plan that," he added. "Anyways, my goodness does [it] feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA [BE] BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! 'He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!' This is the year of favor!!!!"

Minutes later, Baldwin also confirmed the exciting news via Twitter, writing, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!"

"No words could ever express my gratitude," she added, including a heart emoji.

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

Bieber and Baldwin first met in 2009 (as documented in a video that recently resurfaced online) and briefly dated from 2015-2016. Rumors that the two rekindled their romance began in June 2018, when the two were spotted getting flirty in Miami.

Since then, they haven't been shy about packing on the PDA. Hear more on their whirlwind romance (and Bieber's proposal!) in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin: A Timeline of How She Went From His Friend to Fiancée

How Selena Gomez Feels About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Engagement (Exclusive)

Justin Bieber Meets Hailey Baldwin for the First Time in Resurfaced 2009 Clip

Related Gallery