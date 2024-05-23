Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are going to be parents!

The "Yummy" singer and model announced on Thursday, May 9 that they're expecting their first child together. A rep told ET she was a little over six months pregnant when she announced the baby news with a sweet carousel post on Instagram.

They've been married for over five years after they legally tied the knot in September 2018 in a private courthouse ceremony in New York City. The couple then celebrated the nuptials with a lavish ceremony in South Carolina, saying "I do" in front of their close family and friends the following September in 2019. The "Sorry" singer first proposed while the two were vacationing in the Bahamas in July 2018.

Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, had been friends for years, and even dated in the past. Now, ET's breaking down exactly how these lovebirds went from friends to forever lovers and now soon-to-be parents.

How Justin and Hailey met for the first time in 2009.

In a video that resurfaced of the two meeting for the very first time, Hailey's father, Stephen, can be seen chatting up Justin. After talking for a few minutes, the actor turns back to his daughter to introduce him to the pop star. At the time, Hailey seemed embarrassed by the interaction, adorably keeping a serious expression on her face as she shook hands with the singer and said, "Nice to meet you." Little did she know that someday he'd be her future husband!

Justin shares in May 2015 he's looking for a 'healthy' relationship.

Following another breakup at the time with his on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, the pop star dished to Seventeen about what type of romance he was looking for next.

"I need healthy relationships with people I can feel safe with," he exclaimed. "People I can say whatever to, and I'm not going to be judged."

"In a girl, I want someone who's confident in herself and honest," he added. "I have to find her very attractive and as someone I can see myself with for the rest of my life."

Dating rumors surrounding Justin and Hailey in June 2015.

Rumors of the two being more than just friends began in summer 2015, when Justin shared a few selfies he snapped with Hailey shortly after they were spotted jet skiing together in Miami, Florida.

Hailey crashes Justin's family vacation in December 2015.

The Tucson, Arizona, native seemed to fit in just fine with Justin's family when she joined them for a relaxing getaway. Justin even shared a few pics of Hailey via social media hanging out with his younger brother, Jaxon.

Hailey Bieber hanging out with Jaxson after crashing a Bieber family vacation. - Snapchat

Justin and Hailey become 'Instagram official' in January 2016!

Justin rang in another new year by sharing a series of photos via Instagram featuring Hailey, confirming their relationship was very much on. In one of the steamy pics, the pop star could be seen wrapping his arm around Baldwin as they shared a passionate kiss.

The post came just a few days after Hailey shared her own, since-deleted pic of the two getting cozy on New Year's Eve.

The lovebirds both drop the 'L' word in various interviews in February 2016.

When asked about his relationship with the model by GQ magazine over two years ago, Justin referred to Hailey at the time as "someone I really love," telling the outlet they spend a lot of time together. Later in the interview, he also discussed his potential future with the blonde beauty.

"I don't want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I'm only theirs, only to be hurt in the end. Right now in my life, I don't want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities," he said. "I don't want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility. I know that in the past I've hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment."

"So now I'm just more so looking at the future, making sure I'm not damaging them," he continued. "What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged. It's really hard to fix wounds like that. It's so hard.… I just don't want to hurt her."

Meanwhile, in an interview with ET that same month, Hailey gushed over her then-rumored beau, telling us, "He's really funny."

"We have a good time together," she continued. "He's just really sweet. He's a good kid, he has a good heart and I love him."

Hailey seemingly addresses her split from Justin in April 2016.

Though it was kept fairly quiet in the media, the two broke up sometime in early 2016 following the aforementioned interviews.

"I don't want attention out of dating somebody," Hailey told Marie Claire. "It's hard to date somebody in this industry. You have to have really thick skin and be very strong."

Hailey discusses her ups and downs with Justin in May 2018 interview.

Speaking with the The Times UK, Hailey revealed that she and Justin were finally friends again following their breakup.

"Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends," she said at the time. "Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that."

"I'd never been through [a high-profile relationship] like that," she added. "But it brought both of us to the realization that we just work much better as friends. He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good."

Justin and Hailey appear to be back on come June 2018.

After getting back together with Selena earlier this year, only to split up (again) just a few months later, fans started speculating that Justin had rekindled his romance with Hailey when they were spotted getting flirty in Miami, Florida, as shown in pics and videos captured by an onlooker:

Just a few days after the initial sighting, the two were also seen catching a movie together in Miami, later leaving the Sunshine State on a private jet. They then headed to New York City, where they were seen grabbing coffee, sharing steamy kisses, enjoying romantic dinner dates and packing on the PDA, all within a few short weeks.

"Justin and Hailey have always been into one another. They dated in 2016 briefly, and the feelings never really went away," a source told ET at the time. "They have been casually dating for roughly a month, but things seem to be heating up as the two are spending more and more time together."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber enjoy a stroll. - Splash News

The pair heat up their romance with even more hot summer dates in 2018.

Keeping their love alive in the Big Apple, Justin and Hailey turned it up a notch by making out in a garden in Brooklyn, New York, seemingly paying no mind to the nearby paparazzi who captured them mid-lip lock.

A few days later, they enjoyed a healthy lunch date at Hu Kitchen, where they took selfies with fans while enjoying fresh-pressed green juice. "They looked very happy," an eyewitness exclusively told ET. "Their interactions were flirty. They didn't explicitly hold hands or kiss that we saw, but they were definitely flirty."

Justin Bieber plants a big kiss on Hailey Bieber while on a lunch date. - Splash News

In recent weeks, they were also spotted holding hands during a romantic Hamptons beach date ahead of the Fourth of July. Who needs fireworks with a spark this strong?

Justin and Hailey get engaged on July 7, 2018!

A source confirmed to ET that Hailey popped the question at a resort in the Bahamas. "[They] are very excited about their future," the source said. "Justin decided to propose to Hailey in front of a group of people in the Bahamas, but had been planning to ask her for a couple weeks now."

"The ring is gorgeous and Hailey is over the moon with joy," the source added. "The two can't stop telling their friends and family how excited they are for their journey together."

Justin and Hailey confirm their engagement two days later!

Justin himself confirmed that he proposed to Hailey with a sweet love letter on Instagram.

"Listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!" he wrote, in part. "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!"

"Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!" he continued. "It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother [Jaxon] and sister [Jasmyn] get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!"

Meanwhile, Hailey tweeted a shorter message on Twitter.

"Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!" she wrote. "No words could ever express my gratitude."

Justin and Hailey get legally married in September 2018.

A source confirmed to ET last October that Hailey and Justin tied the knot with a private courthouse ceremony in New York City.

"The couple kept their marriage a secret from a lot of people," the source said. "Justin and Hailey wanted to be married and didn’t want to wait. They still plan to have a more formal wedding, but for them, this intimate ceremony was exactly what they wanted.”

Justin and Hailey open up about their marriage for the first time in Feb. 2019.

The newlyweds sat down with Vogue for their first joint interview since tying the knot and got extremely candid about everything from Justin's highly publicized past struggles to their issues in therapy.

"The thing is, marriage is very hard," Hailey acknowledged. "That is the sentence you should lead with. It's really effing hard."

"It's been so hard for me to trust people,” Justin added of his own issues. "I've struggled with the feeling that people are using me or aren't really there for me ... One of the big things for me is trusting myself. I've made some bad decisions personally, and in relationships. Those mistakes have affected my confidence in my judgment. It's been difficult for me even to trust Hailey. We've been working through stuff. And it's great, right?"

Hailey also stressed that while their marriage definitely takes work, they're both 100 percent committed.

"It's just that I'm fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship," she shared. "I want people to know that. We're coming from a really genuine place. But we're two young people who are learning as we go. I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.' That's not what being married is. But there's something beautiful about it anyway -- about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone."

"We're really young, and that's a scary aspect," she continued. "We're going to change a lot. But we're committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That's how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he's my best friend. I never get sick of him."

Justin and Hailey debut their wedding bands on June 4, 2019.

Roughly one year after Justin and Hailey rekindled their romance last June, he prominently showed off his ring on his left hand -- a simple gold band -- in an Instagram post.

As for Hailey, she was snapped leaving a workout in Beverly Hills, California, wearing her wedding band alongside her huge sparkler.

Justin opens up about 'heavy' drug abuse, struggling with fame, and how marriage changed him.

Justin took to Instagram on Sept. 2, 2019 to share an incredibly honest post about the struggles he went through with fame and the "heavy" drug abuse that followed. He said he started doing "pretty heavy drugs" when he was 19 years old, and "abused all of my relationships."

"I Became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry," he shared. "I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that i had become. I felt like i could never turn it around. It's taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me."

The singer credited his wife for being a large reason for turning his life around.

"Now i am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE'!!" he wrote. "Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man."

Hailey celebrates her 1st wedding anniversary with Justin on Sept. 14, 2019.

Hailey marked the big occasion by sharing a handful of photos of the two on her Instagram Story. In Hailey's first pic, she gives Justin a kiss on the cheek while they are in an elevator.

"1 year of being your Mrs.," the blonde beauty captioned the sweet snap.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber enjoy a little PDA while taking a mirror selfie. - Instagram Story

She continued posting a slew of other pics, including a black-and-white photo of the Canadian crooner hugging her from behind, which she captioned, "My heart."

Justin Bieber wraps his arms around his wife, Hailey Bieber. - Instagram Story

Justin and Hailey plan 'fairy-tale' wedding in South Carolina in September 2019.

A source told ET earlier this month that Justin and Hailey are "gearing up for the event of their lives" and will wed again in South Carolina. The source said the second time around will be significant for their loved ones as well as for their strong faith.

"They wanted to celebrate their love and unity in front of the people they love, especially God," the source said.

According to the source, the ceremony will be as private as possible and will incorporate family.

"The [wedding] will be .... a fairy tale with over-the-top flowers, lights and an all-around party," the source said. "The couple is planning to make it a family affair with Hailey's sister and Justin's brother, sister and dad being incorporated. Justin has been through a lot in the past with his family, and he is looking forward to celebrating the special day with everyone."

Justin has, of course, been open about his struggles with mental health, and according to the source, the singer is currently doing great as he plans his wedding.

"Justin has had his ups and downs but Hailey is his constant rock through tough times like this," the source said. "Justin is going into his upcoming wedding weekend in a very good place, looking forward to showing everyone the love he and Hailey share."

Justin says he's ready to be a father in October 2021.

The singer shared his intentions in his Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, in which he said he wanted a baby with Hailey by the end of 2021.

During the documentary, which follows his New Year's Eve 2020 concert, 24-year-old Hailey asks him if he has any intentions for 2021.

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them," Justin says. "Make sure I put my family first. And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."

Hailey appears shocked and responds, "In 2021?!," to which Justin asks, "The end of 2021? We start trying?"

Justin and Hailey share how they make the marriage work.

It starts and ends with support.

"Hailey and Justin are doing well. Justin feels comfortable, safe, secure, and at home with Hailey, which is great for him," a source told ET in February 2024. "Hailey is extremely supportive and encouraging and vice versa. They lift each other up in their careers and personal lives."

According to the source, the "Yummy" singer and the Rhode Beauty founder know that communication is key and put in any extra work to maintain their romance.

Hailey announces she's pregnant with her and Justin's first child.

Hailey announced on May 9 she was pregnant. She shared the news with a sweet carousel post on Instagram, in which she shows off her baby bump. A rep told ET that Hailey's a little over six months pregnant at the time she shared the news.

A source tells ET, "Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together. They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world."

The source added, "Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship. Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad. Hailey, Justin, their families and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing."

Justin and Hailey renew their vows in Hawaii!

Tiffany & Co. let the cat out of the bag when the luxury jewelry company sent out a release, which revealed that the couple "wore Tiffany Forever bands to celebrate their vow renewal in Kilauea, Hawaii."

There had been speculation that the couple renewed their vows, based on video and photos from their pregnancy announcement showing her decked out in a white gown. The couple held hands while standing in front of their pastor wearing a beige suit.

Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, and his ex, Sofia Richie, react to Hailey's pregnancy.

Pattie took to Instagram and exclaimed, "I'm gonna be a grandma!" Justin's mom had also revealed that she was dying to share the happy news.

"So, I have been waiting for this day, and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all and say: Oh my gosh! I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness!" Pattie declared in a video she shared to the platform.

"Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever," Pattie continued, before declaring, "I am so excited!"

Justin Bieber with his mother, Pattie, and his wife, Hailey Bieber. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube Originals

Meanwhile, Sofia Richie Grainge, who dated Justin briefly in 2016 shortly after he and Hailey split the first time, commented on the news with heart and love emojis, writing, "Ahh!! Congratulations."

Sofia, 25, congratulated Justin while pregnant herself. She's expecting a baby girl with husband Elliot Grainge.

How the pregnancy's impacted Justin and Hailey's marriage.

A source told ET in May that the couple is enjoying this stage of their marriage and are viewing the bundle of joy and their vow renewal in Hawaii as a "way to move forward" and a fresh start," nearly half a decade after their New York City wedding.

"Hailey and Justin are looking forward to finally having a family of their own. They’re excited to grow closer, learn together, and share this beautiful experience with each other," the source shared. "They’re soaking up this time and appreciating this moment with close friends and family on both sides."

Hailey Bieber reveals her biggest pregnancy craving on her Instagram Story. - Hailey Bieber / Instagram

Hailey's surprising pregnancy craving.

The Rhode Skin founder shared on social media a photo of her unconventional snack.

"Currently my biggest craving," she captioned the photo on her Instagram Story. "Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce."

She humorously added, "And no, you're not allowed to judge!!"

RELATED CONTENT: