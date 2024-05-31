Hailey Bieber affectionately refers to her husband, Justin Bieber, as her "baby daddy."



The 30-year-old "Sorry" singer shared a series of selfies to Instagram, and the interaction follows the couple's recent pregnancy announcement.

On Thursday, the pop sensation posted five photos of himself on Instagram with the caption, "Daily selfies. Might delete."

Hailey, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, quickly took to the comments section to show her support and affection. Her first comment read, "do not delete!!!!!!" followed by another endearing message, "baby daddy."

And mid the news of the 27-year-old model's pregnancy, fans have noticed a new rock on her ring finger -- which many believe was gifted to her after her vow renewal ceremony with Justin.

Last week, the Rhode Beauty founder shared an Instagram photo dump featuring a series of snapshots of her growing bump during a trip to Japan.

Hailey rounded out the post with a picture of her sipping from a bowl and showing off the cherry blossoms on her nails. While the nail art was immaculate, fans couldn't help but notice a new -- and bigger -- diamond rock on her ring finger. Underneath was the model's infinity band that she exchanged with Justin during their ceremony.

Fans also pointed out that Hailey was rocking her original engagement ring on her other hand.

Earlier this month, Hailey and Justin revealed that they were expecting their first child. The GRAMMY-winning singer and beauty mogul shared the news in a video from their vow ceremony which was held in Hawaii.

In the video, Hailey -- whose reps confirmed is around six months pregnant -- wore a lace dress that perfectly hugged her growing bump as she and Justin held hands, kissed and celebrated the moment with matching bands from Tiffany & Co.

A source told ET that Hailey and Justin -- who have been married since 2018 -- couldn't be happier about starting their own little family.

"Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," said the source. "They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world. Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship."

Added the source, "Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad. Hailey, Justin, their families and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing."

Meanwhile, another source told ET that the parents-to-be are enjoying their time with each other and their closest family and friends.

"Hailey and Justin are looking forward to finally having a family of their own. They’re excited to grow closer, learn together, and share this beautiful experience with each other," the source shared. "They're soaking up this time and appreciating this moment with close friends and family on both sides."

