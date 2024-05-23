Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber are spending some quality time together before the welcome their first child, and the singer is sharing some new pics of his wife's burgeoning baby bump.

The pair enjoyed a vacation to Kyoto, and Justin took to Instagram on Thursday to post some pics from the trip.

In several of the photos in the slideshow post, Hailey is rocking a black blazer, unbuttoned around her midsection to show off her bump.

The parents-to-be packed on some PDA in the pics as well, as they enjoyed their quasi-babymoon in style.

The longtime couple first announced on May 9 that they're expecting their first child, with a sweet video showcasing their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii -- where Hailey's baby bump was clearly visible.

Hailey didn't share how far along she is in her pregnancy, but a rep for the mom-to-be told ET that she is six months pregnant.

"Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," a source told ET in the wake of the news. "They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world."

The source added that Justin and Hailey "are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood."

Justin Bieber with his mom, Pattie Mallette, and wife Hailey Bieber at the premiere of YouTube Originals 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' in Los Angeles in January 2020. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube Originals

After the couple -- who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in September 2019 -- shared the happy news, Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, was finally able to publicly celebrate the momentous occasion.

"So, I have been waiting for this day, and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all and say: Oh my gosh! I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness!" Pattie declared in a video she shared to the platform.

"Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever," Pattie continued, before declaring, "I am so excited!"

RELATED CONTENT: