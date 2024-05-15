Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are feeling positive about the future of their relationship after announcing their pregnancy.

According to a source who spoke with ET, the parents-to-be -- who tied the knot in September 2018 after roughly two years of dating -- are enjoying this stage of their marriage and are viewing the bundle of joy and their vow renewal in Hawaii as a "way to move forward" and a "fresh start," nearly half a decade after their New York City wedding.

"Hailey and Justin are looking forward to finally having a family of their own. They’re excited to grow closer, learn together, and share this beautiful experience with each other," the source shared. "They’re soaking up this time and appreciating this moment with close friends and family on both sides."

According to the source, the 27-year-old model and her 30-year-old hubby waited a while -- six months at least, a rep confirmed to ET -- to share their baby news as they are focused on their family's privacy and the health of their marriage. They see the impending arrival as a way to strengthen their bond and "can’t wait to take this new and exciting next step together."

"This experience is very sacred to Hailey and Justin and they wanted to share the joy privately as a couple and within their intimate circle first before telling the world and making the news public," the source shared. "They believe that parenthood will elevate their relationship to an untouchable level and deepen their bond even more. They’re looking at Hailey’s pregnancy, as well as their vow renewal, as a fresh start and way to move forward."

The quotes come after months of speculation about potential marital woes. In April -- after Justin posted photos of himself crying to his Instagram -- ET reported that the "Stay" singer was "facing some difficulties" but relying on his wife and their faith to get through.

As they prepare to welcome their bundle of joy in the late summer months, the source shared that they are seeking advice and comfort from friends and family members who are already parents, as well as voraciously reading and studying about what they can expect.

They are also learning to work together in new ways as they hone in on each other's unique skills in order to best approach parenthood as a team and provide their baby with a loving and healthy environment.

"Justin thinks Hailey will be a dedicated, loving, caring, and accepting mom, and Hailey thinks Justin will be a committed, protective, engaging, fun, and giving dad. They both think they will make a great team and be balanced parents together," the source said.

For the health and beauty guru -- who has previously shared her excitement at the idea of growing their family -- carrying their baby is a dream realized and one she takes very seriously. Justin is similarly focused on keeping his wife happy and healthy in the lead-up to baby.

"Hailey has been doing great throughout her pregnancy and she is glowing more and more every day," the source told ET. "She feels so blessed that this prayer has been answered for them. Justin has been very attentive and Hailey and their baby are his number one priority. They are both committed to their relationship and are very involved and present with one another."

While this is the first grandchild for Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette -- who sweetly reacted to becoming a grandmother on Instagram last week -- it is the second grandchild for Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin. Hailey and Justin have gotten plenty of practice with babies as her sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, has a 3-year-old daughter of her own.

In 2019, Justin predicted how he would be as a father, writing in an Instagram post to Hailey, "One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"

