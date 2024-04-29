Justin Bieber is working on ways to get better.

A source tells ET that the "Stay" singer has hit a rough patch.

"Justin has been facing some difficulties lately. He has been having a hard time and hasn't been feeling like his usual self," the source says.

Despite the situation, the source shares that Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, has been there to help him through it.

"Hailey has been doing her best to be there for Justin, but it is upsetting for her to see him struggle," the source adds. "They are doing their best to make things work and be supportive of each other. They are committed to doing whatever it takes to make things better."

While Justin has yet to publicly speak out about any issues, fans began to worry about the "Baby" singer after his latest photo dump.

Justin's post led with a series of throwback performance pictures. In the middle of the post, the GRAMMY-winning singer shared two close-up selfies where he appears to be crying.

Taking to the comments to react to her husband's post, Hailey complimented her man on his tears.

"A pretty crier," the Rhode Beauty founder wrote.

Speculation surrounding Justin and Hailey has been a topic of discussion since February when Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, requested prayers for the couple's "wisdom, protection and spiritual closeness." However, the pair shut down any matters of concern when they appeared together at a church service -- and Hailey marked her man's 30th birthday with a sweet post.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Hailey and Justin were continuing to support each other.

"Justin and Hailey are continuing to support each other and help one another get through more difficult times as they always have," the source said. "They are making an effort to do things that will help them create a bigger and brighter future. They are remaining committed to their faith and trying to stay positive. They are hopeful about the future and doing things to better themselves."

