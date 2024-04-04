Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are relying on their faith amid the constant speculation about their marriage.

A source tells ET that the model and singer are focusing on being there for each other, as they continuously defend the status of their relationship.

"Justin and Hailey are continuing to support each other and help one another get through more difficult times as they always have," the source says. "They are making an effort to do things that will help them create a bigger and brighter future."

The source adds, "They are remaining committed to their faith and trying to stay positive. They are hopeful about the future and doing things to better themselves."

Justin Bieber - Hailey Bieber/Instagram

On Wednesday, the Rhode Beauty founder took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of her husband, cuddled up in bed with their pet. In the caption-less photo, Justin (who sports a full beard) is sound asleep while he holds their puppy.

The sweet image captured by 27-year-old Hailey comes amid speculation that she and Justin are having issues in their marriage.

In February, the speculation ramped up after Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, caused a frenzy online after he reposted a message urging Christians to offer prayers for the couple's wisdom, protection and spiritual closeness to the Lord.

A week after, Hailey and Justin were spotted leaving a church service in Beverly Hills. As the couple got into a Tesla Cybertruck, neither engaged with paparazzi or fans who surrounded the vicinity.

Then in March, Hailey shut down any marital problems as she celebrated Justin's 30th birthday.

"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life," the model captioned the post.

The birthday photo dump led with a video of Justin kissing Hailey, and included sweet PDA pics from vacations and even throwback pictures of the birthday boy.

Justin and Hailey Bieber - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images at Amazon Studios

The same month, Hailey took to social media to shut down any further speculation and "delusions," about her marriage in blind items posted on social media.

"Just FYI, the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong," Hailey wrote on her Instagram Story. "Made out of thin air...Come from the land of delusion...So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xxsorry to spoil it."

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018. This year will mark the couple's sixth wedding anniversary. In February, a source told ET that the A-list couple is working overtime on their relationship.

Justin and Hailey Bieber - Getty Images

"Hailey and Justin are doing well. Justin feels comfortable, safe, secure, and at home with Hailey, which is great for him," a source told ET. "Hailey is extremely supportive and encouraging and vice versa. They lift each other up in their careers and personal lives."

The source added, "Hailey and Justin actively commit themselves to be better partners and make sure to share their feelings openly," the source adds. "They are very committed to one another and take their vows seriously. They’re excited for their future as husband and wife and would love to have a family together."

RELATED CONTENT: