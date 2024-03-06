Hailey Bieber is speaking up!

The 27-year-old model took to social media to address the barrage of rumors and "blind items" circulating on platforms like TikTok regarding her life with husband Justin Bieber.

The Rhode founder clarified that such stories are "100% of the time wrong" and fabricated out of thin air, urging her followers not to lend credence to false narratives.

"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…" wrote Hailey. "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it."

Instagram

This statement from Hailey comes after her father, Stephen Baldwin, shared a post from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries. The post included a prayer request for the couple, emphasizing their faith as a cornerstone of their relationship. Marx's clip featured Justin, 30, playing the guitar and singing a worship song, underlining the couple's commitment to their Christian beliefs.

Marx's post garnered attention for shedding light on the spiritual challenges faced by individuals in the public eye, highlighting the need for support and prayers.

Following this, Justin and Hailey were spotted attending a late-night church service at the Churchome Church at Saban Theatre in Los Angeles.

In a separate Instagram post, Hailey marked Justin's 30th birthday with a heartfelt tribute, celebrating their enduring love and sharing cherished moments from their relationship, including their wedding and vacations.

The post, which included a photo of Justin from his childhood and a personalized birthday cake, showcased the couple's bond and affection for each other.

RELATED CONTENT: