Is Justin Bieber gearing up to drop some new music? Some recent Instagram posts are getting fans' hopes up.

The "Sorry" singer took to the social media platform on Wednesday to share a slideshow of snapshots showing him singing into a microphone in what appears to be a concert space or recording studio, backed by a band.

The post -- which he captioned simply with the photographer's handle -- generated a lot of excitement from commenters who celebrated what they felt is confirmation that this means Justin will be performing or dropping new music soon.

Meanwhile, photographer Rory Kramer commented, "Some of my favorite times ever with you."

Kramer also shared some snapshots in a slideshow of his own, which he captioned, "Grateful for the freedom to do my thing. Thank you for that gift @justinbieber."

Wednesday's teasy posts come one day after Justin posted a previous slideshow of similar photos -- also snapped by Kramer.

Justin first sparked speculation with this post, which he coyly captioned with a shushing emoji.

Between his slideshow posts of him performing in a huge warehouse setting, Justin was celebrating his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber by sharing some sweet PDA-packed snapshots of them making out.

The cute shot was posted without a caption, although Hailey's comment summed the mood up nicely: "We're cute."

The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in September, and both stars took to social media to share sweet notes to one another.

Justin shared an Instagram carousel that beautifully documented the couple's journey together over the years, captioning it saying, "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations."

He continued with a promise for their future together, "So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being."

Last year, Justin had the opportunity to interview Hailey for Vogue Australia's cover story, where she expressed her deep appreciation for their relationship.

"My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," she confessed to Justin in the February issue. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

