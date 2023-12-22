Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are hitting the slopes with a crew of familiar faces this holiday season!

On Thursday, the pop superstar, 29, took to his Instagram Story to share a series of photos of the snow-filled location he's sharing with his wife and several other celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Love Hard actress Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend, former professional snowboarder Shaun White, and Theater Camp star Jimmy Tatro.

Justin kicked off the group of winter vacation snaps with a moody black-and-white profile shot of himself in a ski jacket and headgear. The photo was posted without a caption and featured a closeup of the singer gazing into the distance.

He followed that up with a group shot of the crew in their ski gear as they all posed in the snow with a majestic view of mountains and trees behind them. Featured in the photo are Nina, 34, Kendall, 28, Shaun, 37, and Jimmy, 31, the latter two who are posed beside Justin as they stand behind the ladies among other friends who are covered up against the cold.

The final snapshot Justin shared from the trip is a photo of him, Shaun, Nina, Kendall and Jimmy, all beaming in their ski gear. Justin, Kendall and Jimmy have ditched their warm winter jackets for the shot while Shaun and Nina are still wrapped up.

Although Hailey isn't featured in any of Justin's snaps, the couple was spotted together earlier this week in Aspen, Colorado. While the model was photographed wearing a simple black puffer jacket and matching shades, Justin was ready to hit the slopes in snowboarding attire, including a black-and-white ski jacket, black ski helmet and iridescent ski mask.

On Tuesday, Hailey shared her own wintery-themed post on Instagram. The 27-year-old beauty mogul shared several snaps of herself in the snow, wearing a cropped pink camisole, white lacy bra, miniskirt and furry coat.

"Sugarplum," Hailey captioned the pics, which Justin also shared on his Instagram Story.

The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in September, and both stars took to social media to share sweet notes to one another.

Justin shared an Instagram carousel that beautifully documented the couple's journey together over the years, captioning it saying, "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations."

He continued with a promise for their future together, "So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being."

The post was concluded with an exuberant, "HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

The cover photo of the carousel was an intimate close-up of Justin and Hailey sharing a kiss, capturing a moment of pure love and connection. In a second image, Hailey was seen sitting in front of a cake adorned with two candles and surrounded by flowers. Justin stood beside her, his arm wrapped lovingly around her as both wore radiant smiles. Hailey's diamond necklace, featuring the letter "B" as a symbol of their shared last name, was an eye-catching accessory.

Hailey also celebrated their five-year milestone with a heartfelt Instagram post of her own, captioning it with a simple yet powerful, "5 ✨ I love you." Her post featured some of the same cherished images shared by her husband, including a heartwarming photo of Justin hugging her from behind and planting a loving kiss on her cheek while she radiated happiness for the camera.

Earlier this year, Justin had the opportunity to interview Hailey for Vogue Australia's cover story, where she expressed her deep appreciation for their relationship.

"My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," she confessed to Justin in the February issue. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

