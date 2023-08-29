Justin Bieber may sing about peaches, but his recent trip to New York City with Hailey Bieber was all about strawberries!

On Monday, the "Yummy" singer joined his model wife in the Big Apple for the launch of the Rhode Beauty strawberry glaze peptide lip treatment, which is inspired by Krispy Kreme's iconic doughnut glaze. While Hailey turned heads in a number of strawberry-themed looks, her husband kept it casual in a gray sweatsuit, a pink hat and his signature Drew Crocs.

The "Baby" singer celebrated the occasion, sharing pics of him and Hailey at Krispy Kreme during an event.

"😍😍😍baby girl with the @rhode @krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE," he wrote next to the photo set that includes pictures of him and the Rhode Beauty founder at the counter of the famed sweets shop.

Hailey took to her respective Instagram to share a series of pictures from her day out.

"STRAWBERRY GLAZE DAY!!!!!!!!!Feeling over the moon today🍓❤️ thank you thank you thank you!," she wrote.

On Tuesday, Justin shared a picture of him and Hailey -- this time both in gray sweatsuits -- as they headed home with their two dogs.

"😍 🍓," the "Peaches" singer, whose sweatsuit said "Hailey Bieber" wrote.

Justin and Hailey's trip to NYC comes after a source dished to ET about the couple's supportive romance earlier this month.

"Hailey has been Justin’s rock and is extremely caring, peaceful and supportive. She helps keep Justin grounded. They have a strong bond and have the same values," the source said. "Justin loves to travel with Hailey, but also loves to be at home and decompress afterwards. They are both feeling good and healthy."

When it comes to kids for the A-list pair -- who have been married since 2018 -- the source noted that "Justin and Hailey are both on the same page about starting a family."

"They both would love to have a big family someday," the source added. "Justin knows he will be a hands-on, loving dad and protective over his children, similarly to how he is in his relationship with Hailey. He thinks she will be an amazing mom too."

