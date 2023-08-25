Hailey Bieber is showing husband Justin Bieber some love! The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday to support Justin's role in SZA's new "Snooze" music video.

"My 2 favorite artists in 1 video," Hailey wrote on her Instagram Story. Justin, 29, stars in the new video with SZA alongside Woody McClain, Young Mazino and Benny Blanco.

In the steamy video, SZA and Justin enjoy a picnic together, pass time in a bedroom while smoking and riding a tractor. SZA's character appears in scenes with all three men, which culminates in a montage of her arguing with each one. The video ends with SZA alone in a field walking away from the camera.

Following its release, SZA thanked her collaborators on Instagram, writing, "Snooze video out NOW. Thank you to everyone involved in making this happen !! Specially my co stars for being so awesome 🫶🏾🥹."

Justin's role in the video comes on the heels of confusion about his status with manager Scooter Braun. Though some reported that Scooter and Justin had parted ways, as many artists have in recent weeks, multiple sources told ET the pair is still working together.

"Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together," multiple sources said.

SZA's "Snooze" comes from her sophomore album, SOS. The record, released last year, spent 10 weeks at the top of Billboard's 200.

