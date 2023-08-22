Scooter Braun's client list is undergoing a major update. The manager to the stars has been in the news in recent weeks amid reports that he's no longer working with much of his A-list clientele.

He reacted to all the speculation in a tweet, quipping, "Breaking news… I'm no longer managing myself."

While his post was clearly in jest, Braun has had a lightening of his work load as of late. ET learned that Idina Menzel parted ways with Braun in January and Demi Lovato followed in July.

"This was a mutual and amicable decision to part ways and the two remain close," a source told ET of Lovato, who joined Braun's SB Projects in 2019.

Meanwhile, multiple outlets reported Ariana Grande has likewise dropped Braun as her manager, though others noted that she plans to remain at the company.

When it comes to Justin Bieber, a source told ET that he's still working with Braun, to whom he has long been professionally linked.

"Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management," the source said. "The two recently worked on something together."

As for what prompted all the changes in Braun's roster, a source with knowledge of the situation regarding Braun and his clients told ET that it has to do with his new role of HYBE America CEO.

Per Variety, Braun's Ithaca Holdings, which includes his SB Projects, merged with HYBE, the home of BTS, in 2021. At the time, Braun joined the company's board and became the co-CEO of the South Korean company's American outpost, working alongside Lenzo Yoon. Braun became the sole CEO back in January.

"All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO," the source said. "People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter's team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like."

Indeed, sources told Variety that Bieber and Grande are not leaving the company, but rather Braun is continuing to step back from day-to-day management.

