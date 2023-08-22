Ariana Grande Cuts Ties With Scooter Braun as Her Manager

Ariana Grande has become the latest celebrity to part ways with Scooter Braun as her manager -- but not necessarily for good, according to multiple reports.

Grande began working with Braun and joined his SB Projects in 2013, the same year she released her breakthrough debut album, Yours Truly, which will mark its 10th anniversary next week.

The split was first reported by Puck News co-founder Matthew Belloni on X (formerly known as Twitter).

ET has reached out to Grande and Braun's reps for further comment. On Monday, ET also learned that Braun would no longer be managing Demi Lovato.

As for why Braun is stepping out of the manager role for these major artists, a source with knowledge of the situation tells ET that all of his "clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO."

"People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off," notes the source.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Justin Bieber had parted ways with Braun. However, a source told ET at the time that this news was untrue.

"Justin and Scooter are still working together," the source said. "Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together."

ET's latest source notes, "Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like."

Back in 2018, Braun opened up about an incident in 2016, where he hinted that Grande had fired him as a manager.

"With Ariana, I could have said a lot of stuff, and in fact my team wanted me to, because they were so pissed. But I said, 'We're not gonna say a word, and this is gonna come back around,'" Braun said during a talk as part of Fast Company’s Innovation Festival. "They were like, 'Never take her back!,' and I just said, 'Let's stay quiet and let our truth be our actions.'"

Braun joked that the reasoning behind the apparent firing was due to one of her former flings. "And when the sh*tty boyfriends leave, she starts to see the light on some stuff, and one day I got a phone call," he continued. "She said, 'Can I see you tomorrow?' and I said, 'No, I'm busy' -- I actually couldn't, so I said, 'I could see you Thursday' or whatever and I went over there and we had a very honest conversation."

Braun went on to note that the apparent firing changed his relationship with Grande, which proved important in 2017 when a bomb went off at her Manchester, England, concert, killing 22 people.

"That relationship we had, from being fired and getting back together, really gave us the strength for what we never imagined would come that following year," he said.

Braun believed the incident also made him a better manager.

"It allowed me know that I can be fired -- I had never been fired before," he said. "It made me know that as much as you give to people in a service business -- we do a lot of asset business, but this is a service business -- you can never expect anyone to reciprocate. You have to do it for the right reasons, and if you get screwed over in the end, so be it, and hope you had a hell of a ride along the way."

Cut to now, where the news of Grande's split from SB Projects came the same day news broke that Lovato parted ways with Braun as her manager after signing onto his management in 2019. ET learned that the 31-year-old singer parted ways with SB Projects in July and is searching for someone new to fill the role.

"This was a mutual and amicable decision to part ways and the two remain close," a source told ET.

Lovato joined Braun's SB Projects firm in 2019, after previously being managed by Phil McIntyre. She released two albums -- Dancing With the Devil… the Art of Starting Over and Holy Fvck -- while with Braun's firm.

J Balvin, who also signed with Braun in 2019, left in May and is now managed by Roc Nation.

Braun has previously been in the news for his ties to Taylor Swift, as he purchased Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Label Group in 2019, and thus much of Swift's music catalog.

Since news of the deal broke, Swift has blasted it, claiming that she wasn't told about Braun's purchase before it became public and was never given a chance to buy her music, an allegation that Borchetta has denied.

The deal is also what prompted the singer to rerecord her first six albums. She has released the "Taylor's Version" of Fearless, Red, and Speak Now, and is set to put out her version of 1989 on Oct. 27. She has yet to announce release plans for rerecords of her self-titled debut album, which came out in 2006, or Reputation, which was released in 2017.

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift's Dad Made $15M in Scooter Braun Catalog Sale, But Had 'No Prior Knowledge' of Deal This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery