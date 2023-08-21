Demi Lovato Drops Scooter Braun as Her Manager

Demi Lovato is looking for new management. The 31-year-old singer parted ways with Scooter Braun, her longtime manager, in July and is searching for someone new to fill the role, ET has learned.

"This was a mutual and amicable decision to part ways and the two remain close," a source tells ET.

Lovato joined Braun's SB Projects firm in 2019, after previously being managed by Phil McIntyre. She released two albums -- Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over and Holy Fvck -- while with Braun's firm.

Billboard was first to report the news.

Braun manages the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Bieber had parted ways with Braun. However, a source told ET at the time that that was untrue.

"Justin and Scooter are still working together," the source said. "Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together."

Braun has previously been in the news for his ties to Taylor Swift, as he purchased Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Label Group in 2019, and thus much of Swift's music catalog.

Since news of the deal broke, Swift has blasted it, claiming that she wasn't told about Braun's purchase before it became public and was never given a chance to buy her music, an allegation that Borchetta has denied.

The deal is also what prompted the singer to rerecord her first six albums. She has released the "Taylor's Version" of Fearless, Red, and Speak Now, and is set to put out her version of 1989 on Oct. 27. She has yet to announce release plans for rerecords of her self-titled debut album, which came out in 2006, or Reputation, which was released in 2017.

