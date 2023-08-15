Style

The Y2K Trend Every It Girl Is Wearing: Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More Are Rocking Cargo Pants

By Lauren Gruber
Aside from their chiseled cheekbones, astronomical social media followings and coveted high fashion campaigns, what's one thing that Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber have in common? This season, it's cargo pants.

Along with all things Y2K (baby tees, mini skirts and baggy denim) cargo pants have been making a major comeback on the streets and in our favorite stores for fall 2023. Originally designed for military use, the cargo pant is easily recognizable for its many pockets and often relaxed fit. They can be styled a variety of ways — from pairing with graphic tees to corset tops and everything in between — making them a more laid-back alternative to your typical jeans or trousers. 

Ready to jump in on the latest off-duty-model trend? We've got you covered with cargo pants in every shape, size and style. Whether you prefer slouchy low-rise, polished trousers or sleek faux leather, you're sure to find the right fit for you.

Below, shop our favorite cargo pant picks from Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie, Madewell, Good American and more — starting at just $35.

Abercrombie and Fitch Relaxed Cargo Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch
One of our favorite trends of 2023, cargo pants are a versatile alternative to jeans for any season.

$90$72
Levi’s® Baggy Cargo Pant
Urban Outfitters
Take a note from Emily Ratajkowski's style book and don these camo-printed cargo pants.

$108
Warp + Weft SXF Plus Utility Straight 33"
Warp + Weft
Winter whites are always a fun idea, and these wide-leg cargos are perfect for year-round wear.

$88$52
superdown Jenna Cargo Pant
Revolve
If you're craving the cargo pant look with a little more flair, this contrast-stitched denim option will do the trick.

$88$37
Madewell Wide-Leg Cargo Pants in Linen-Blend
Madewell
Madewell offers a more elevated take on the cargo pant with a structured linen-blend fabric.

$98
AE Stretch Super High-Waisted Cargo Baggy Wide-Leg Jean
American Eagle
Combine the baggy jean and cargo pant trend with these patch pocket-adorned pants. 

$60$42
Good American Parachute Cargo Joggers
Nordstrom
Stand out from the crowd in a funky pair of hot pink cargo pants.

$129
Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Spanx
Available in seven different colors, this super-soft, season-less staple is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these comfy cargo pants are very flattering. 

$128$90
BDG Y2K Low-Rise Cargo Pant
Urban Outfitters
Lean into the Y2K aesthetic with a pair of ultra-low rise pants — available in brown, green, cream and black — and sizes XXS-3X.

$79
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Utility Edition
Madewell
Score these Madewell cargos for your fall wardrobe while they're still on sale for under $70.

$88$65
Libin Women's Cargo Joggers
Libin
For an ultra-casual option, these jogger-style cargo pants are available in 15 colors and sizes XS-3X.

$35
Abercrombie and Fitch Belted Baggy Satin Cargo Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch
For a slightly dressier option, go for Abercrombie's satin cargo pants in cool taupe or classic black.

$90
By Anthropologie Aviator Cargo Pants
Anthropologie
The soft lilac hue of these low-rise cargo pants is sure to put a smile on your face every time you wear them.

$140
ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversized Cargo Pants
ASOS
At under $50, these perfectly baggy cargo pants are a steal — also available in black.

$43
Everlane The Fatigue Barrel Pant
Everlane
"Super comfy, flattering and versatile," one reviewer praised these lightweight cargos. "I’ve worn them to work, the playground with my kids and out to dinner. I basically wear them everywhere I can!"

$98

