Aside from their chiseled cheekbones, astronomical social media followings and coveted high fashion campaigns, what's one thing that Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber have in common? This season, it's cargo pants.

Along with all things Y2K (baby tees, mini skirts and baggy denim) cargo pants have been making a major comeback on the streets and in our favorite stores for fall 2023. Originally designed for military use, the cargo pant is easily recognizable for its many pockets and often relaxed fit. They can be styled a variety of ways — from pairing with graphic tees to corset tops and everything in between — making them a more laid-back alternative to your typical jeans or trousers.

Ready to jump in on the latest off-duty-model trend? We've got you covered with cargo pants in every shape, size and style. Whether you prefer slouchy low-rise, polished trousers or sleek faux leather, you're sure to find the right fit for you.

Below, shop our favorite cargo pant picks from Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie, Madewell, Good American and more — starting at just $35.

