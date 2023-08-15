The Y2K Trend Every It Girl Is Wearing: Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More Are Rocking Cargo Pants
Aside from their chiseled cheekbones, astronomical social media followings and coveted high fashion campaigns, what's one thing that Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber have in common? This season, it's cargo pants.
Along with all things Y2K (baby tees, mini skirts and baggy denim) cargo pants have been making a major comeback on the streets and in our favorite stores for fall 2023. Originally designed for military use, the cargo pant is easily recognizable for its many pockets and often relaxed fit. They can be styled a variety of ways — from pairing with graphic tees to corset tops and everything in between — making them a more laid-back alternative to your typical jeans or trousers.
Ready to jump in on the latest off-duty-model trend? We've got you covered with cargo pants in every shape, size and style. Whether you prefer slouchy low-rise, polished trousers or sleek faux leather, you're sure to find the right fit for you.
Below, shop our favorite cargo pant picks from Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie, Madewell, Good American and more — starting at just $35.
One of our favorite trends of 2023, cargo pants are a versatile alternative to jeans for any season.
Take a note from Emily Ratajkowski's style book and don these camo-printed cargo pants.
Winter whites are always a fun idea, and these wide-leg cargos are perfect for year-round wear.
If you're craving the cargo pant look with a little more flair, this contrast-stitched denim option will do the trick.
Madewell offers a more elevated take on the cargo pant with a structured linen-blend fabric.
Combine the baggy jean and cargo pant trend with these patch pocket-adorned pants.
Stand out from the crowd in a funky pair of hot pink cargo pants.
Available in seven different colors, this super-soft, season-less staple is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these comfy cargo pants are very flattering.
Lean into the Y2K aesthetic with a pair of ultra-low rise pants — available in brown, green, cream and black — and sizes XXS-3X.
Score these Madewell cargos for your fall wardrobe while they're still on sale for under $70.
For an ultra-casual option, these jogger-style cargo pants are available in 15 colors and sizes XS-3X.
For a slightly dressier option, go for Abercrombie's satin cargo pants in cool taupe or classic black.
The soft lilac hue of these low-rise cargo pants is sure to put a smile on your face every time you wear them.
At under $50, these perfectly baggy cargo pants are a steal — also available in black.
"Super comfy, flattering and versatile," one reviewer praised these lightweight cargos. "I’ve worn them to work, the playground with my kids and out to dinner. I basically wear them everywhere I can!"
RELATED CONTENT:
The 10 Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP
Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Love This Fall Denim Trend
The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Fall
Thousand Fell Summer Sale: Save 25% On Sustainable Sneakers
Save Up to 80% On Stuart Weitzman's Fall Boots, Loafers and More
15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget
Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends