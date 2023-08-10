Sales & Deals

The Best Sneaker Deals at Adidas' Sale: Save 30% on Best-Selling Shoe Styles for Fall

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Adidas Running
Adidas

Whether you're heading back to school this fall or simply looking for a new pair of sneakers to sport at the gym, now is the perfect time to upgrade your footwear collection for the new season. Right now, Adidas is currently having a huge sale on sneakers just in time for the start of fall. The popular shoe brand has risen in popularity throughout the years and has become a go-to among celebs like Bella Hadid and Khloe Kardashian, who have been seen in some of Adidas' most classic and comfortable styles.

Now through Monday, August 14, the Adidas sale is taking 30% off best-selling shoe styles with the code SHOES. Iconic Adidas styles that rarely go on sale like Ultraboosts and Runfalcons are now discounted, so don't wait to score these savings.

Shop the Adidas Sale

Ahead of fall, you can save on Adidas running sneakers, hiking shoes, tennis-inspired classics, and more to step into the new season. Now is a great chance to snag best-selling styles at a discount like Adidas Advantage shoes that have been a staple of the brand for years. With all the comfort of an athletic sneaker while pairing with everything from tracksuits to jeans and even dresses, it's no wonder why the Advantage sneaker is timeless.

Below, hurry to shop our favorite finds from Adidas' sale before it's too late. 

Best Adidas Deals Men's Shoes

Ultrabounce Running Shoes
Ultrabounce Running Shoes
Adidas
Ultrabounce Running Shoes

Level up your training with these ultra-comfy, lightweight sneakers.

$80$56
WITH CODE SHOES
Swift Run 1.0 Shoes
Swift Run 1.0 Shoes
Adidas
Swift Run 1.0 Shoes

The Adidas Swift Run 1.0 Shoe features lightweight EVA cushioning and a soft textile upper for everyday comfort.

$90$63
WITH CODE SHOES
Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoes
Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoes
Adidas
Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoes

Lace up these waterproof hiking shoes for your next adventure.

$100$70
WITH CODE SHOES
X_PlrBOOST Shoes
X_PLRBOOST SHOES
Adidas
X_PlrBOOST Shoes

Made in part with recycled materials, these energy boosting sneaks are comfy and stylish.

$160$78
WITH CODE SHOES
Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
Adidas
Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

Adidas Ultraboost shoes are designed with a foot-hugging upper that wraps the foot with a supportive fit and enhances movement.

$190$106
WITH CODE SHOES
Runfalcon 3 Cloudfoam Low Running Shoes
Runfalcon 3 Cloudfoam Low Running Shoes
Adidas
Runfalcon 3 Cloudfoam Low Running Shoes

Level up your training with these ultra-comfy, lightweight sneakers.

$65$46
WITH CODE SHOES
Racer TR23 Shoes
Racer TR23 Shoes
Adidas
Racer TR23 Shoes

Time to upgrade your running sneakers? The Adidas Racer TR23 Shoes is designed with a Cloudfoam midsole, flexible textile upper, and a sleek rubber outsole for extra support.

$80$56
WITH CODE SHOES

Best Adidas Deals on Women's Shoes

Advantage Shoes
Adidas Advantage Sneakers
Adidas
Advantage Shoes

These super comfortable tennis-inspired sneakers feel like you're walking on clouds.

$70$49
WITH CODE SHOES
Women's Racer TR23 Shoes
Women's Racer TR23 Shoes
Adidas
Women's Racer TR23 Shoes

Move with style in these comfortable sneakers for an everyday look.

$80$56
WITH CODE SHOES
NMD_R1 Shoes
NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas
NMD_R1 Shoes

Your next run just got a whole lot better looking with the stylish NMD_R1 sneakers.

$150$105
WITH CODE SHOES
Women's Ultrabounce Running Shoes
Women's Ultrabounce Running Shoes
Adidas
Women's Ultrabounce Running Shoes

Adidas' Ultrabounce running sneakers are designed with lightweight cushioning to provide extra comfort and flexibility. 

$80$56
WITH CODE SHOES
Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Adidas
Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

This sleek and lightweight shoe is perfect for when you're always on the go.

$75$53
WITH CODE SHOES

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 40% On Sneakers and Sandals from Sorel's End of Season Sale

Allbirds Is Taking Up to 70% Off Shoes for The New School Year

Zappos End of Summer Sale: Save on Best-Selling Sandals and More

Discover Reebok's Newest Walking Shoe for Women Exclusively on Amazon

Upgrade Your Back-to-School Wardrobe During Reebok's Huge Sale

Allbirds Is Taking 70% Off Best-Selling Sneakers At This Major Sale

Walk On the Wild Side With Cariuma's New Leopard Print Sneakers

The Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear Before Labor Day

The 'It Girl' Adidas Sneakers We're Shopping for Fall 2023

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale