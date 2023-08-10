Sorel Is Having A Major End-of-Season Sale Now: Save Up to 40% On Sandals and Sneakers for Women
Summer may still feel like it is fully blazing, but Sorel's End of Season Sale has officially commenced with major deals to step up your shoe game with sandals and comfy sneakers. Whether you’re looking for stylish walking shoes or the ultimate sandal for making summer moves, Sorel has nearly 100 best-selling styles on sale now through Wednesday, August 30.
Known for their winter boots that keep your feet warm, protected and dry like no other, Sorel also makes sandals and sneakers not only blend fashion and function, but are also built to last. Sorel sneakers have been spotted on Jennifer Aniston, Katie Holmes and Sydney Sweeney and right now, you can save up to 40% on Sorel's shoes made with the brand's iconic waterproof, extra comfy designs.
When Oprah released her list of Favorite Things for 2020, Sorel's Kinetic Conquest Boots made the cut. That same hiker-inspired style can be found throughout Sorel's selection of discounted footwear. From the Kinetic Breakthru Acadia Boot with cushioning that goes for miles and miles to the Kinetic Breakthru Day Lace Sneaker that features lightweight and responsive foam to keep you comfortable all day long, Sorel shoes help you get through any season like a pro.
Sandal season is only halfway done, so now's a great time to snag a new pair of shoes. Ahead, shop the best sneakers and sandals for women from the Sorel End of Season Sale available now.
Save 25% on Sorel's best-selling women's sandals. The chunky scalloped sole takes comfort to a new level, for mile after mile of bold moves.
This wedge transitions easily from day to night — and makes the miles in between feel like a breeze. It has the easygoing attitude of a slip-on, plus all the walkable comfort you expect from Sorel.
These sneakers are lightweight and comfortable with air mesh throughout, full-grain leather, and air-flowing mesh.
Perfect for all-day wear, the molded wedge offers a foot-up on style points while the rubber outsole provides traction and durability.
Always in motion, this Sorel sneaker features responsive Livelyfoam midsole and a highly breathable mesh upper. Lightweight chunky sole gives you support the whole day through.
A wedge for the ages, this '70s-inspired design has an EVA footbed and lace closure that provide unbeatable comfort while high-traction rubber sole provides stability.
A stylish and comfortable sandal that is built to last, the wedge gives light lift while outsole rubber cupsole construction with iconic Sorel scallop & razor design enhances durability and traction.
This versatile low-top features an elevated platform with a molded rubber sole to provide extra height and comfort.
