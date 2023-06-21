Shopping

Everlane Is Having a Massive Summer Sale — Shop the Best Deals on Breezy Styles

By ETonline Staff
Everlane Memorial Day Sale
Everlane

Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. As the weather heats up, the Everlane Summer Sale is your one-stop shop to stock up on summer go-to's like t-shirts, linen dresses and swimsuits — especially while they are all discounted. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only summer, but also stocking up on staples you'll wear all year. 

Shop the Everlane Sale

Until Wednesday, June 28, Everlane is offering up to 60% off hundreds of summer styles for men and women. You'll find super soft tees, airy tank tops, sneakers, and just about anything else you need to round out your wardrobe. Several styles from the Everlane Summer Sale are already selling out, so you might want to act now before your favorites are gone.

Not only are Everlane's clothes made from quality materials at affordable prices, but the sustainable brand has also earned stamps of approval from fashionable celebs like Meghan MarkleRiley Keough and Katie Holmes. Whether you're shopping for elevated basics or upgrading your work wardrobe, shop the best deals on summer favorites for women from Everlane.

The Organic Pull-On Short
The Organic Pull-On Short
Everlane
The Organic Pull-On Short

A pair of pull-on shorts will keep you looking polished this season.

$78$39
The ReLeather Tennis Shoe
The ReLeather Tennis Shoe
Everlane
The ReLeather Tennis Shoe

A classic and comfortable white sneaker perfect for all your summer outfits. 

$110$77
The Satin Square-Neck Slip Dress
The Satin Square-Neck Slip Dress
Everlane
The Satin Square-Neck Slip Dress

Effortlessly smooth, elegantly timeless, The Satin Square Neck Slip Dress is your new dress BFF. In an easy slip fit, gentle A-line shape, and midi length, it features minimal spaghetti straps with a neat button closure. 

$128$102
The Square-Neck One-Piece
The Square-Neck One-Piece
Everlane
The Square-Neck One-Piece

The Square-Neck One-Piece features a modern square neckline, minimal topstitching, a built-in shelf bra, removable pads, and wide straps for an easy fit.

$70$39
The Day Crossover Sandal
The Day Crossover Sandal
Everlane
The Day Crossover Sandal

Made of buttery soft leather, the Day Crossover Sandal features a tapered square toe, a flexible footbed that gives with every step, and a few updates from the last rendition—like a slightly raised sole and a wider, better fit throughout.

$85$64
The City Stripe Midi Dress
The City Stripe Midi Dress
Everlane
The City Stripe Midi Dress

Low-key vibes in a high-key silhouette, meet The City Stripe Midi Dress. This relaxed midi-length bias-cut slip dress features a deep, flattering V-neckline at both the front and back, in chic stripes for added impact.

$148$104
The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit
The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit
Everlane
The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit

The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit is the perfect pull-on outfit. Based on our best-selling Japanese Go-Weave style, we remixed this fan favorite in a softer, textured stripe viscose fabric. 

$178$98
The Ribbed Midi Dress
The Ribbed Midi Dress
Everlane
The Ribbed Midi Dress

Slip into pure comfort with an elevated edge with The Ribbed Midi Dress. Its scoop neck and fitted bodice with flattering stitch chest detail keeps it contoured up top, while a little more volume in the midi-length skirt adds to its relaxed silhouette. 

$168$134
The Way-High Jean
The Way-High Jean
Everlane
The Way-High Jean

Say goodbye to your belly button. Featuring our highest rise yet, the Way-High® Jean accentuates your true waist, gives you legs for days, and holds you in—in the best way possible.

$118$81
The Linen Workwear Shirt
The Linen Workwear Shirt
Everlane
The Linen Workwear Shirt

The Linen Workwear Shirt features a notched collar, a clean button front, relaxed short sleeves, utility-inspired patch pockets, and a boxy shape. 

$78$55

