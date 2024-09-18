Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe — their slip-on fit, sartorial style and structured sole boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion or even day-to-night look. For fall 2024, there are so many amazing options it may be hard to pick just one or two. If you're anything like us, you've decided to shop early this year while the best styles are freshly in stock.

One of the best things about loafers is that they dress up jeans, shorts or even joggers, elevating an outfit while also being comfortable. This fall, both chunky lug soles and sleek pairs are on-trend, so there's really no wrong choice. For style inspo, look no further than Kendell Jenner, Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber, fashionistas who rock loafers regularly. Loafers give a preppy, sporty look (like maybe your BF is a footballer,) but they also look chic with this season's must-have wide-leg pants and buttoned-up vest combo.

Classic black or tan loafers are always peak versatility, like Everlane's Modern Loafer or celeb-loved Rothy's Lug Loafer. For something more stand-out, Sam Edelman's leopard print loafers and Vivaia's multi-colored loafers prove there are many stylish choices beyond neutrals. The sophisticated shoe can be found at Madewell, Stuart Weitzman, Amazon, Nordstrom and more.

Keep scrolling to shop our picks of the best loafers to step into fall 2024 in style. Some are even on sale now.

Madewell Corinne Lugsole Loafer Madewell Madewell Corinne Lugsole Loafer A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants. $158 $120 Shop Now

