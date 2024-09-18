From penny loafers to platforms, you can take your shoe game to new heights this season with the best loafers.
Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe — their slip-on fit, sartorial style and structured sole boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion or even day-to-night look. For fall 2024, there are so many amazing options it may be hard to pick just one or two. If you're anything like us, you've decided to shop early this year while the best styles are freshly in stock.
One of the best things about loafers is that they dress up jeans, shorts or even joggers, elevating an outfit while also being comfortable. This fall, both chunky lug soles and sleek pairs are on-trend, so there's really no wrong choice. For style inspo, look no further than Kendell Jenner, Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber, fashionistas who rock loafers regularly. Loafers give a preppy, sporty look (like maybe your BF is a footballer,) but they also look chic with this season's must-have wide-leg pants and buttoned-up vest combo.
Classic black or tan loafers are always peak versatility, like Everlane's Modern Loafer or celeb-loved Rothy's Lug Loafer. For something more stand-out, Sam Edelman's leopard print loafers and Vivaia's multi-colored loafers prove there are many stylish choices beyond neutrals. The sophisticated shoe can be found at Madewell, Stuart Weitzman, Amazon, Nordstrom and more.
Keep scrolling to shop our picks of the best loafers to step into fall 2024 in style. Some are even on sale now.
Everlane The Modern Loafer
A stacked heel and foam-cushioned insole make this pair a great mix of style and comfort.
Rothy's The Driver, Dragon Fruit
Sustainably-made, machine-washable loafers in a bright pink are the fall accessory that will get you noticed. They come in other colors, too.
Madewell Corinne Lugsole Loafer
A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.
Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafer
Leopard print is in for fall. Embrace the trend with Sam Edelman's iconic Loraine Loafers, featuring a sleek leather sole and goldware.
Stuart Weitzman Soho Loafer
Stuart Weitzman's top-selling Soho Loafer is crafted in Spain and elevates every outfit. One review calls them "Shoe perfection."
Charles and Keith Gabine Leather Loafers
Selena Gomez posted last year wearing these loafers from celeb-loved, API-owned brand Charles and Keith. Her go-to pair is made from genuine leather with a silver buckle detail.
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat
Lean into the leather loafer look with this polished, burgundy-colored pair from Franco Sarto.
Vivaia Pointed-Toe Loafers (Amelia 2.0)
Another celeb-loved sustainably made pick, these loafers get high marks among reviews for being "Extremely comfortable." They come in so many colors for any taste.
Sam Edelman Linnie Mule
"This is my 5th pair, and I love them," praised one happy reviewer. "The elegance of the chic silhouette kicks any look up a few notches."
Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer
With a lugged platform sole, these Franco Sarto loafers are effortlessly cool and modern.
VETASTE Womens Lug Sole Platform Mid Chunky Heel Loafers
Featuring a chunky lug sole and cozy sherpa interior, this platform loafer is a must-have for fall.
Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer
A lug sole adds a modern touch to Reformation's Agathea Chunky Loafers.
