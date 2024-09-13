Shop
The Best Fall Boots Under $100: Shop Heeled Booties, Chelsea Boots and More

Affordable Fall Boots
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 10:01 AM PDT, September 13, 2024

Shop thigh high suede boots, chunky combat boots and low-heeled booties perfect for this fall season.

Fall is right around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe including your boots. While milder temperatures mean we can start searching for cozy scented candles and other fall essentials, it's important to spend some extra time on the purchase that we rely on through the end of the year—that perfect pair of fall boots. 

Boot season gives us all sorts of shoes to play with. Whether it's short and chunky ankle boots, sky-high lug sole platforms, sleek biker boots, or reliable rain boots that help you weather the storms in style, there’s a perfect pair out there for you that are also budget-friendly. 

Are you looking for a pair of boots made for walking? Something with little to no heel like a chunky Chelsea boot might be right for you. Trying to channel Kendall Jenner's Instagram-ready aesthetic? Opt for a funky cowboy boot in a rainbow of colors. Whatever your style, there’s a budget-friendly boot out there for you. Here are our favorite boots for elevating your fall wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Charles and Keith Metallic Buckled Ankle Boots

Charles and Keith Metallic Buckled Ankle Boots
Charles and Keith

Charles and Keith Metallic Buckled Ankle Boots

This ankle-height pair comes in a few shades, but the rich brown is just right for fall. 

$99 $79

N.N.G. Over Knee Long Boots

N.N.G. Over Knee Long Boots
Amazon

N.N.G. Over Knee Long Boots

Channel your inner Ariana Grande with these faux suede over-the-knee boots.

$48 $45

DREAM PAIRS Women's Knee High Riding Boots

DREAM PAIRS Women's Knee High Riding Boots
Amazon

DREAM PAIRS Women's Knee High Riding Boots

These riding boots features faux fur lining, an adjustable design and a textured outsole for grip. These boots are available in ten different colors.

$67 $43

Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Amazon

Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Over 5,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.

Cushionaire Hip Pull On Boot

Cushionaire Hip Pull On Boot
Amazon

Cushionaire Hip Pull On Boot

Cushionaire's Hip Pull-On features memory foam that will keep your feet comfy all winter long.  

$90 $50

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Embury Leather Chelsea Boot

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Embury Leather Chelsea Boot
Amazon

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Embury Leather Chelsea Boot

The Embury boot is a slick, uncompromisingly fashion-forward look for all genders — and with a sure fit and an easy-on, easy-off elasticized gusset, it's a versatile boot that works with everything.

$130 $91

Chinese Laundry Dodger Bootie

Chinese Laundry Dodger Bootie
Nordstrom

Chinese Laundry Dodger Bootie

Sleek and simple, these brown booties subtly add height to any outfit with a small platform and flared block heel.

$90 $70

Dolce Vita Linny H2O Boots

Dolce Vita Linny H2O Boots
Dolce Vita

Dolce Vita Linny H2O Boots

Dolce's Vita most versatile waterproof boot yet. The Linny boot offers a sleek silhouette that goes with everything while also providing all-season protection.

$150 $90

Lulus Katari Taupe Suede Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots

Lulus Katari Taupe Suede Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots
Lulus

Lulus Katari Taupe Suede Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots

The Lulus Katari Boots showcase a sophisticated pointed-toe upper crafted from taupe vegan suede.

Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot

Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot
DSW

Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot

The Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot combines a timeless Chelsea boot-inspired style with waterproof construction to stay both fashionable and dry.

$80 $55

