Gear up for your hike with outdoor-friendly styles from Hoka, Columbia, Adidas, Timberland and more.
If you're looking to hit the trails this fall, you'll need a good pair of hiking shoes or boots to keep you comfortably moving. Whether you're gearing up for a camping trip, prepping to trek out on a big hike or will be spending more time on some of your local pathways, a solid hiking boot can really go a long way. And luckily, there are plenty of durable shoes on the market that are as practical as they are affordable.
Next to comfort and durability, another important factor to look out for in hiking boots is waterproofing. If your hiking climate is prone to any kind of inclement weather, you'll want to opt for waterproof boots to keep your feet dry and warm. From mountaineering boots to trail runners, we've included plenty of waterproof options in our roundup so you can enjoy the outdoors year-round.
Hoka, Timberland, and Columbia are just a few of the athletic brands with a wide selection of outdoor-friendly footwear — perfect for any fall adventure. Ahead, shop the best hiking boots for women. Plus, be sure to check out the best running shoes and walking shoes for all your footwear needs.
The Best Hiking Boots for Women
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
This insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and a super-grippy rubber sole that has traction to help keep you going for miles.
Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GTX Hiking Shoe
Power through uphills and descents in any weather with these hiking boots, featuring a mid-cut designed for enhanced ankle stability.
Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Boot
With a cushioned EVA footbed, dual-density EVA midsole and a rubber lug outsole, the Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof Ankle Boots are a triple threat.
Women's Kaha 2 Low GTX
The Kaha 2 Low GTX features a symmetrical bed of cushion for enhanced support and stability.
Merrell Women's Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot
A hiking boot crafted with a foam insole for a comfortable trek, waterproof performance and breathability in mind.
The Best Hiking Shoes for Women
HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes
Shoppers praise this pair's cushioned soles for the way they protect knees and hips. And we know that trail running isn’t all about fashion, but they come in a zillion on-trend shades for your running style.
Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes
If you're looking for women's athletic shoes for wet weather, the Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof shoe is great for hiking and walking on rough terrain. It's designed with a Gore-Tex waterproof membrane to keep your feet dry.
adidas Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoes
These adidas Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoes are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle.
KEEN Women's Targhee 3 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes
Designed with durable, waterproof leather and a moisture-wicking lining, these hiking boots will keep your feet dry and comfortable all day long.
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail Running Shoes
Hit the trails in these waterproof trail running sneakers made with improved traction and support for even the most slippery paths.
RELATED CONTENT: