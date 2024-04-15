Save up to 53% on Coleman coolers, tents, sleeping bags, and more camping gear at Amazon for spring.
After a long winter, one of the best ways to get back outside is to go on a spring camping trip. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or just take your gear seriously, you'll want to cross everything off your packing list. Thanks to Amazon's deals, you can save on everything you need for your upcoming camping adventures.
The best Amazon camping deals include big savings on Coleman outdoor equipment. From tents and sleeping bags to lanterns and coolers, you can save up to 53% on camping essentials.
Coleman is known among people who love to hike or camp outdoors for its high-quality and easy to use products. If you frequently go on outdoor trips, Coleman has got you covered. The tents have many features that make them both comfortable and convenient, including spacious interiors, extended door awnings, and weatherproof systems. We even found an air mattress camping cot combo on sale for all-night comfort.
Ahead, check out the best Coleman camping deals on Amazon to upgrade your outdoor gear this spring.
Best Coleman Deals on Amazon
Coleman 4-Person Camping Tent with Instant Setup
Preassembled poles make it easy to have your tent set up in about a minute. On rainy nights, stay dry thanks to tub-like floors with patented corner welds and covered seams to help keep water out.
Coleman Evanston Screened Camping Tent
A tent is the gift of adventure for the whole family. And this one is more than $100 off the regular price.
Coleman Montana Camping Tent
This 16 ft. x 7 ft. camping tent fits eight people or three queen airbeds, perfect for a family camping trip. An extended door awning creates a dry space to store gear and enter the tent. Setup is simple with snag-free, continuous pole sleeves and the patented pin-and-ring system.
Coleman Sundome 2-Person Camping Tent
Amazon's #1 best-selling camping tent is on sale at Amazon. This easy-setup dome tent with a sturdy frame can withstand 35+ mph winds and has large windows for superior ventilation.
Coleman Kompact Sleeping Bag
The Coleman Kompact Sleeping Bag packs into a compressible stuff sack with side straps. Plus, It will keep you warm in weather as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Camping Tent with Screened Porch
Featuring Dark Room Technology, this Coleman tent blocks 90% of sunlight so you can sleep in past sunrise. The included rainfly offers extra weather protection and E-Port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside.
Coleman Camping Chair
This camping chair has a built-in 4 can cooler so once you're done with one drink, the other one is ready to go.
Coleman Airbed Cot
The portable twin air mattress and cot features a ComfortStrong coil system for support and comfort and an AirTight system with a Double Lock valve to prevent the mattress from leaking. Save big on this Coleman sleeping pad at Amazon to sleep comfortably on your next camping trip.
Coleman Classic 1-Burner Backpacking Stove
This lightweight camp stove is designed to fit a six-inch pan on top of the serrated supports and can boil a liter of water in just over three minutes. The fully-adjustable heat goes from simmer to full boil with up to 10,000 BTUs of power.
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Wheeled Cooler, 62-Quart
The Coleman 316 Series 62-Quart Wheeled Cooler has all the features you'll need for the outdoors. The fully insulated lid and body keeps ice for up to 5 days so you can enjoy cold drinks at the campsite after hiking the trails or cooking hearty meals.
Coleman 390L Twin LED Lantern
Light the night with the Coleman Twin LED Lantern. At up to 390 lumens, this lantern lets you see far and wide, while 4 lifetime LED bulbs provide effective, efficient, and energy-saving light for a safe camping experience.
Coleman 4-in-1 Portable Propane Camping Stove
Small, but mighty, this portable grill from Coleman can also be serve as a stove, wok or griddle using its included inserts.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT: