Save $200 on Samsung's Freestyle Portable Projector for Outdoor Movie Nights This Spring

Updated: 3:43 PM PST, February 28, 2024

The Samsung Freestyle is one of the most versatile portable projectors and it's currently $200 off.

The start of spring is just weeks away and there's nothing quite like experiencing a movie under the stars. Creating an outdoor movie night is easier than you think, especially with Samsung's new portable projector. Samsung's The Freestyle 2nd Gen portable projector is all you need to take your entertainment with you anywhere. 

Just in time for the sunnier season, Samsung is knocking $200 off The Freestyle — a portable projector, smart speaker and ambient lighting device all rolled into one lightweight design. On sale for $600, the Samsung Freestyle lets you put up to a 100-inch HD screen and watch the best TV shows and movies on any surface.

The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps, which makes setting up a movie night even easier. 

At just 1.8 pounds and only 7 inches tall, you can easily bring the projector around your home or even to your friend's party. Setting up The Freestyle is a breeze. Doing the hard work for you, the projector optimizes screen size, auto-focuses, and levels the image even when pointed on an angle. Brightness and contrast are auto-adjusted to ensure an immersive HD viewing experience.

This projector has a 180-degree stand, autofocus, auto keystone and 360-degree audio speakers. You can point it at the wall, the ceiling, or the floor, and it will automatically adjust to project your content at the correct aspect ratio.

With Samsung’s Tizen smart interface built into the projector, simply connect the Freestyle to the internet, and you’re ready to watch your favorite sports, TV shows, and movies. You can bring the movie theater straight to your living room with this projector deal.

