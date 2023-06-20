Everything You Need to Host the Ultimate Outdoor Movie Night This Summer
Summer nights are perfect for taking the projector out back and watching movies under the stars. While your backyard is a great spot to host a BBQ, play competitive lawn games with friends and splash around in a new above-ground pool, one often overlooked summer activity is the outdoor movie night.
Whether you're hosting a birthday party or an intimate evening with family, there are outdoor movie essentials that you can’t do without. Along with a reliable projector, don't forget a screen, some cozy seating, and most important: a great movie to watch. No matter the size of your yard, patio, or garden, we've rounded up everything you'll need to set up for alfresco cinema that can be customized to suit your space.
From the best outdoor projectors to inflatable screens and zero-gravity lounge chairs, here's how to set up your perfect outdoor movie night at home.
Best Outdoor Projectors
You'll need a projector to screen the movie of you choice. Here are some of the best outdoor projectors for epic summer movie nights.
You'll get 360 degrees of sound with this portable projector that's the size of a soda can.
This ultra-bright projector gives you crisp video quality, so you can always get a clear picture (even when you're in your backyard). With a built-in speaker and the ability to connect to your favorite streaming platforms, you'll love the ease of setting up movie nights using this option.
The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps, which makes setting up a movie night even easier.
Not only is this a high-quality portable projector built for the outdoors, it also has its own Android TV built into it, so you can start streaming as soon as you unbox this projector.
Take this Amazon best-seller to your yard to project movies for the entire neighborhood to watch.
This portable outdoor projector is the perfect find when you're on a budget. It also has HDMI, AV, VGA and SD Card ports so that you can easily watch a movie from your laptop, tablet or phone. Plus, it even has built-in surround sound, so you don't have to worry about setting up any external speakers.
This 720p portable projector is built for dimmer environments, which makes the Anker Nebula the perfect outdoor projector to watch movies at night.
Best Outdoor Movie Screens
Projection screens — specifically outdoor movie screens — provide the best backdrop for your movie viewing.
Twelve feet wide and nine feet high, you'll feel like you're at a movie theater with this giant inflatable screen from Kodak.
Unlike the inflatable options, this metal framed outdoor movie screen is weatherproof. Once you're done watching your flick, it can be packed up in the convenient storage bag.
From VivoHome, this inflatable screen comes in a variety of sizes for your preferred viewing experience. The quiet fan can inflate this screen within a few minutes.
For a more affordable option, this inflatable screen is around $100 and currently has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating.
Best Outdoor Movie Furniture
These reclining chairs have a handy cup holder and an ottoman so you'll be cozy during the entire film. You'll get five of the inflatable chairs and foot rests with the set.
Safe for the indoors and outdoors, these bean bags from West Elm water-repellant and resistant to mildew and fading. They're also super comfy.
Super plush cushions, an adjustable leg rest, the ability to recline and a cup holder make this the perfect outdoor movie chair.
Store all your favorite beverages and snacks in an outdoor bar cart that's perfect for when you are hosting guests.
Best Movies to Watch Now
Now it's time to pick out a movie. Whether you prefer an epic Oscar winner or a kid-friendly animated film, here are some of our favorite movies streaming right now.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. You can rent the adventure movie for $25 or buy it for $30.
Taking place where the first film left off, James Cameron's second installment in the Avatar series, Avatar: The Way of Water, is now available to stream on Disney+ and Max.
A sequel to the blockbuster, Shazam, this new installment starring Zachary Levi follows a young boy and his family still learning to wield their new powers against evil-doers.
Watch Longoria's directorial debut about the creation of the delicious spicy Cheeto with Flamin' Hot on both Disney+ and Hulu platforms.
What happens when a black bear gets its paws on a lot of cocaine? Find out in Cocaine Bear, now streaming on Peacock and available to buy on Amazon Prime Video.
