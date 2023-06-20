Shopping

Everything You Need to Host the Ultimate Outdoor Movie Night This Summer

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Outdoor Movie Night
Summer nights are perfect for taking the projector out back and watching movies under the stars. While your backyard is a great spot to host a BBQ, play competitive lawn games with friends and splash around in a new above-ground pool, one often overlooked summer activity is the outdoor movie night.

Whether you're hosting a birthday party or an intimate evening with family, there are outdoor movie essentials that you can’t do without. Along with a reliable projector, don't forget a screen, some cozy seating, and most important: a great movie to watch. No matter the size of your yard, patio, or garden, we've rounded up everything you'll need to set up for alfresco cinema that can be customized to suit your space.

From the best outdoor projectors to inflatable screens and zero-gravity lounge chairs, here's how to set up your perfect outdoor movie night at home.

Best Outdoor Projectors

You'll need a projector to screen the movie of you choice. Here are some of the best outdoor projectors for epic summer movie nights.

Anker NEBULA Capsule
Anker NEBULA Capsule
Amazon
Anker NEBULA Capsule

You'll get 360 degrees of sound with this portable projector that's the size of a soda can. 

$300$270
WITH COUPON
Epson EX3280 3LCD XGA Projector with Built-in Speaker
Epson EX3280 3LCD XGA Projector with Built-in Speaker
Best Buy
Epson EX3280 3LCD XGA Projector with Built-in Speaker

This ultra-bright projector gives you crisp video quality, so you can always get a clear picture (even when you're in your backyard). With a built-in speaker and the ability to connect to your favorite streaming platforms, you'll love the ease of setting up movie nights using this option.

$500
Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector
Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector
Best Buy
Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector

The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps, which makes setting up a movie night even easier. 

$800$600
Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Outdoor Projector
Best Buy
Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector

Not only is this a high-quality portable projector built for the outdoors, it also has its own Android TV built into it, so you can start streaming as soon as you unbox this projector. 

$1,000
AuKing Projector
AuKing Mini Projector
Amazon
AuKing Projector

Take this Amazon best-seller to your yard to project movies for the entire neighborhood to watch.

$90
Fangor 1080p HD Bluetooth Projector
Fangor 1080p HD Bluetooth Projector
Amazon
Fangor 1080p HD Bluetooth Projector

This portable outdoor projector is the perfect find when you're on a budget. It also has HDMI, AV, VGA and SD Card ports so that you can easily watch a movie from your laptop, tablet or phone. Plus, it even has built-in surround sound, so you don't have to worry about setting up any external speakers.

$280$128
Anker NEBULA Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector
Anker NEBULA Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector
Amazon
Anker NEBULA Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector

This 720p portable projector is built for dimmer environments, which makes the Anker Nebula the perfect outdoor projector to watch movies at night. 

$550$500
WITH COUPON

Best Outdoor Movie Screens

Projection screens — specifically outdoor movie screens — provide the best backdrop for your movie viewing.

Kodak Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen
Kodak Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen
Bloomingdale's
Kodak Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen

Twelve feet wide and nine feet high, you'll feel like you're at a movie theater with this giant inflatable screen from Kodak. 

$190
Pottery Barn Outdoor Movie Screen
Pottery Barn Outdoor Movie Screen
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Outdoor Movie Screen

Unlike the inflatable options, this metal framed outdoor movie screen is weatherproof. Once you're done watching your flick, it can be packed up in the convenient storage bag. 

$349
VivoHome 14-Feet Inflatable Movie Projector Screen
VivoHome 14-Feet Inflatable Movie Projector Screen
Amazon
VivoHome 14-Feet Inflatable Movie Projector Screen

From VivoHome, this inflatable screen comes in a variety of sizes for your preferred viewing experience. The quiet fan can inflate this screen within a few minutes. 

$133$123
CZGBRO Inflatable Projector Screen
CZGBRO Inflatable Projector Screen
Amazon
CZGBRO Inflatable Projector Screen

For a more affordable option, this inflatable screen is around $100 and currently has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. 

$110

Best Outdoor Movie Furniture

Intex Inflatable Ultra Lounge Chair With Cup Holder & Ottoman Set
Intex Inflatable Ultra Lounge Chair With Cup Holder & Ottoman Set
Amazon
Intex Inflatable Ultra Lounge Chair With Cup Holder & Ottoman Set

These reclining chairs have a handy cup holder and an ottoman so you'll be cozy during the entire film. You'll get five of the inflatable chairs and foot rests with the set. 

$256
Sunbrella Outdoor Bean Bags
Sunbrella Outdoor Bean Bags
West Elm
Sunbrella Outdoor Bean Bags

Safe for the indoors and outdoors, these bean bags from West Elm water-repellant and resistant to mildew and fading. They're also super comfy.

$349
UdPatio Oversized Zero Gravity Chair
UdPatio Oversized Zero Gravity Chair
Amazon
UdPatio Oversized Zero Gravity Chair

Super plush cushions, an adjustable leg rest, the ability to recline and a cup holder make this the perfect outdoor movie chair. 

$160$150
WITH COUPON
Warba Bar Cart with Metal Frame and Wicker Outer
Warba Bar Cart with Metal Frame and Wicker Outer
Wayfair
Warba Bar Cart with Metal Frame and Wicker Outer

Store all your favorite beverages and snacks in an outdoor bar cart that's perfect for when you are hosting guests. 

$223$107

Best Movies to Watch Now

Now it's time to pick out a movie. Whether you prefer an epic Oscar winner or a kid-friendly animated film, here are some of our favorite movies streaming right now. 

The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Universal Pictures
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. You can rent the adventure movie for $25 or buy it for $30. 

$25
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
$25
APPLE TV
'Dune'
Dune on Apple TV
Max
'Dune'

Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and more lead the star-studded cast of this sci-fi epic.

STARTING AT $10/MONTH
Avatar: The Way of Water 
Avatar: The Way of Water 
Disney
Avatar: The Way of Water 

Taking place where the first film left off, James Cameron's second installment in the Avatar series, Avatar: The Way of Water, is now available to stream on Disney+ and Max.

PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH
PLANS START ON $10/MONTH
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Warner Bros.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods

A sequel to the blockbuster, Shazam, this new installment starring Zachary Levi follows a young boy and his family still learning to wield their new powers against evil-doers. 

PLANS STARTING AT $10/MONTH
Flamin' Hot
Flamin' Hot
Searchlight Pictures
Flamin' Hot

Watch Longoria's directorial debut about the creation of the delicious spicy Cheeto with Flamin' Hot on both Disney+ and Hulu platforms.

PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH
PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH
'Cocaine Bear'
'Cocaine Bear' Promo Image
Universal Pictures
'Cocaine Bear'

What happens when a black bear gets its paws on a lot of cocaine? Find out in Cocaine Bear, now streaming on Peacock and available to buy on Amazon Prime Video.

$20
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
$4.99/MONTH
PEACOCK

