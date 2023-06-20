Summer nights are perfect for taking the projector out back and watching movies under the stars. While your backyard is a great spot to host a BBQ, play competitive lawn games with friends and splash around in a new above-ground pool, one often overlooked summer activity is the outdoor movie night.

Whether you're hosting a birthday party or an intimate evening with family, there are outdoor movie essentials that you can’t do without. Along with a reliable projector, don't forget a screen, some cozy seating, and most important: a great movie to watch. No matter the size of your yard, patio, or garden, we've rounded up everything you'll need to set up for alfresco cinema that can be customized to suit your space.

From the best outdoor projectors to inflatable screens and zero-gravity lounge chairs, here's how to set up your perfect outdoor movie night at home.

Best Outdoor Projectors

You'll need a projector to screen the movie of you choice. Here are some of the best outdoor projectors for epic summer movie nights.

Anker NEBULA Capsule Amazon Anker NEBULA Capsule You'll get 360 degrees of sound with this portable projector that's the size of a soda can. $300 $270 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector Best Buy Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps, which makes setting up a movie night even easier. $800 $600 Shop Now

AuKing Projector Amazon AuKing Projector Take this Amazon best-seller to your yard to project movies for the entire neighborhood to watch. $90 Shop Now

Fangor 1080p HD Bluetooth Projector Amazon Fangor 1080p HD Bluetooth Projector This portable outdoor projector is the perfect find when you're on a budget. It also has HDMI, AV, VGA and SD Card ports so that you can easily watch a movie from your laptop, tablet or phone. Plus, it even has built-in surround sound, so you don't have to worry about setting up any external speakers. $280 $128 Shop Now

Best Outdoor Movie Screens

Projection screens — specifically outdoor movie screens — provide the best backdrop for your movie viewing.

Best Outdoor Movie Furniture

Best Movies to Watch Now

Now it's time to pick out a movie. Whether you prefer an epic Oscar winner or a kid-friendly animated film, here are some of our favorite movies streaming right now.

'Dune' Max 'Dune' Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and more lead the star-studded cast of this sci-fi epic. STARTING AT $10/MONTH Watch Now

'Cocaine Bear' Universal Pictures 'Cocaine Bear' What happens when a black bear gets its paws on a lot of cocaine? Find out in Cocaine Bear, now streaming on Peacock and available to buy on Amazon Prime Video. $20 AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Watch Now $4.99/MONTH PEACOCK Watch Now

