The Best Outdoor Games for Memorable Backyard Get-Togethers This Summer
4th of July 2023 will soon be here, which means it's time to gear up for a festive celebration. A great way to spend the long holiday weekend and enjoy the sun is to spend time outside with family and friends.
In addition to loading up the grill with burgers and brats and cooling off with some pool time, a great backyard game is essential if you want to throw the best outdoor parties. 4th of July weekend backyard games can bring the whole family together — playing a round or two of mini golf in your backyard is the perfect time to bond or throw some bean bags for a competitive, but entertaining, game of corn hole.
We've gathered the best outdoor games to keep your family, party guests and closest friends entertained all summer long. Many of these backyard games are also portable, so you can pack them up for your next summer vacation to the beach or take them to the park or a picnic.
Below, shop the best backyard games for all ages, from kids to grandparents.
Jenga is a family game night staple. Move it to the backyard with the Giant Jenga version.
Throw and deflect the flying discs across your backyard this 4th of July weekend and beyond. Playing Kan Jam, whoever earns 21 points wins and gets bragging rights for the whole summer (or at least until their winning streak is dethroned).
Transport yourself back to elementary school recess with this competitive four-way volleyball game. Kids and adults alike will enjoy this classic game.
Of course, cornhole is a classic outdoor game for 4th of July and every major holiday. This cornhole set comes in a variety of colors and can be personalized with your initial.
This easy-to-learn game is a combo of volleyball and foursquare and will boost competitive fun at your backyard BBQ.
This bucket pong toss game takes a family-friendly spin on the table-top pong game. Plus, it's great for taking family time outside so that your whole family can enjoy the fresh air.
Ignite team spirit with an all-inclusive volleyball and badminton set, perfect for backyard team games.
Practice your aim with a fun game of lawn darts. Toss the weighted plastic darts into the rings for some healthy competition among family and friends. Plus, the darts and rings glow in the dark so you can play well into the night.
Play endless rounds of bocce this summer with this colorful bocce ball set from L.L.Bean.
Build your own backyard miniature golf course with this putt-putt set. The moveable goals allow you to make the course as easy or as difficult as you prefer, the perfect game for kids.
Ring toss is an easy, classic lawn game for family fun.
Croquet is a fun game for any kid or adult. This classy croquet set includes six mallets, two stakes, six croquet balls, nine steel wickets and carrying case.
Sure, chess is fun, but giant-sized chess made for your backyard is a lot more entertaining. Challenge your friends to a fun, two-player outdoor game of chess with this set that's complete with two 12-inch tall king pieces.
This two player backyard game set might be gigantic, but it's also lightweight so that you can move it around your yard, patio or take it with you to your next beach getaway.
The wooden ladder toss game is a classic yard game that's easy to learn and provides hours of entertainment.
Splurge on your backyard games with this gorgeous, oversized backgammon game from Pottery Barn.
