The Best Outdoor Games for Memorable Backyard Get-Togethers This Summer

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Cornhole Backyard
4th of July 2023 will soon be here, which means it's time to gear up for a festive celebration. A great way to spend the long holiday weekend and enjoy the sun is to spend time outside with family and friends.

In addition to loading up the grill with burgers and brats and cooling off with some pool time, a great backyard game is essential if you want to throw the best outdoor parties. 4th of July weekend backyard games can bring the whole family together — playing a round or two of mini golf in your backyard is the perfect time to bond or throw some bean bags for a competitive, but entertaining, game of corn hole.

We've gathered the best outdoor games to keep your family, party guests and closest friends entertained all summer long. Many of these backyard games are also portable, so you can pack them up for your next summer vacation to the beach or take them to the park or a picnic.

Below, shop the best backyard games for all ages, from kids to grandparents.

Jenga Giant JS7 Hardwood Game
Jenga Giant JS7 Hardwood Game
Amazon
Jenga Giant JS7 Hardwood Game

Jenga is a family game night staple. Move it to the backyard with the Giant Jenga version.

$170$119
Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game
Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game
Amazon
Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game

Throw and deflect the flying discs across your backyard this 4th of July weekend and beyond. Playing Kan Jam, whoever earns 21 points wins and gets bragging rights for the whole summer (or at least until their winning streak is dethroned). 

$40
CROSSNET 4-Way Volleyball Net
CROSSNET 4-Way Volleyball Net
Amazon
CROSSNET 4-Way Volleyball Net

Transport yourself back to elementary school recess with this competitive four-way volleyball game. Kids and adults alike will enjoy this classic game.

$110
Mark & Graham Lacquer Bean Bag Toss
Mark & Graham Lacquer Bean Bag Toss
Mark & Graham
Mark & Graham Lacquer Bean Bag Toss

Of course, cornhole is a classic outdoor game for 4th of July and every major holiday. This cornhole set comes in a variety of colors and can be personalized with your initial.

$249$180-$249
Spikeball Kit
Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit
Amazon
Spikeball Kit

This easy-to-learn game is a combo of volleyball and foursquare and will boost competitive fun at your backyard BBQ.

$70$62
Juegoal Yard Pong
Juegoal Yard Pong
Amazon
Juegoal Yard Pong

This bucket pong toss game takes a family-friendly spin on the table-top pong game. Plus, it's great for taking family time outside so that your whole family can enjoy the fresh air.

$40
A11N Outdoor Volleyball and Badminton Combo Set
A11N Outdoor Volleyball and Badminton Combo Set
Amazon
A11N Outdoor Volleyball and Badminton Combo Set

Ignite team spirit with an all-inclusive volleyball and badminton set, perfect for backyard team games.

$130
Hakol Lawn Darts Game
HAKOL Lawn Darts Game
Amazon
Hakol Lawn Darts Game

Practice your aim with a fun game of lawn darts. Toss the weighted plastic darts into the rings for some healthy competition among family and friends. Plus, the darts and rings glow in the dark so you can play well into the night.

$25
L.L.Bean Bocce Ball
L.L. Bean Bocce Ball
L.L.Bean
L.L.Bean Bocce Ball

Play endless rounds of bocce this summer with this colorful bocce ball set from L.L.Bean.

$129
GoSports Pure Putt Challenge Mini Golf Game
GoSports Pure Putt Challenge Mini Golf Game
Amazon
GoSports Pure Putt Challenge Mini Golf Game

Build your own backyard miniature golf course with this putt-putt set. The moveable goals allow you to make the course as easy or as difficult as you prefer, the perfect game for kids.

$35
Franklin Sports Wooden Ring Toss
Franklin Sports Wooden Ring Toss
Amazon
Franklin Sports Wooden Ring Toss

Ring toss is an easy, classic lawn game for family fun.

$25$17
Elakai Croquet Set
Elakai Croquet Set
Williams Sonoma
Elakai Croquet Set

Croquet is a fun game for any kid or adult. This classy croquet set includes six mallets, two stakes, six croquet balls, nine steel wickets and carrying case. 

$140
MegaChess Large Premium Chess Set
MegaChess Large Premium Chess Set
Amazon
MegaChess Large Premium Chess Set

Sure, chess is fun, but giant-sized chess made for your backyard is a lot more entertaining. Challenge your friends to a fun, two-player outdoor game of chess with this set that's complete with two 12-inch tall king pieces.

$169
GetMovin' Family Games 4-in-a-Row Giant Games
GetMovin' Family Games 4-in-a-Row Giant Games
Wayfair
GetMovin' Family Games 4-in-a-Row Giant Games

This two player backyard game set might be gigantic, but it's also lightweight so that you can move it around your yard, patio or take it with you to your next beach getaway.

$130$97
L.L.Bean Yard Games Wooden Ladder Toss
L.L.Bean Yard Games Wooden Ladder Toss
L.L.Bean
L.L.Bean Yard Games Wooden Ladder Toss

The wooden ladder toss game is a classic yard game that's easy to learn and provides hours of entertainment.

$99
Pottery Barn Oversized Backgammon Game
Pottery Barn Oversized Backgammon Game
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Oversized Backgammon Game

Splurge on your backyard games with this gorgeous, oversized backgammon game from Pottery Barn. 

$499$249

