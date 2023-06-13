Whether you have young kids or you're a proud Disney adult, you might be looking forward to a Disney trip for 4th of July weekend or upcoming summer travel. But, as you may have noticed, the happiest place on Earth has gotten pricier lately.

These days, traveling to Disneyland and Walt Disney World can be quite expensive. Between tickets, flights, food and lodging, a Disney trip can easily cost a family of four an average of $1,000 a day.

Naturally, snagging a bargain travel deal to the world's top family destination spot can make all the difference. With careful planning and expert advice, you can save big on your next Disney family summer vacation.

To help you out, we researched the best Disney deals and spoke to planDisney panel members (regulars who have "mastered the art of planning" vacations to Disneyland and Walt Disney World), who offered insider tips on how to save big on your next trip to Disneyland and Disney World.

Read on for the best Disney Parks deals below — plus some adorable merch to sport on your summer getaway.

Kayak can help you get the cheapest plane tickets possible. After searching for your airfare, simply turn on the "track prices" alert. When the airfare goes up or down, you get a notification via email.

Another way it helps you save — comparing prices of flights, hotels and car rentals against hundreds of travel websites at once. Kayak also offers suggestions as to whether you should book your trip ASAP or wait for prices to drop, using its own algorithm.

Book Through a Disney Vacation Travel Agent

Many Disney regulars use travel agents or websites that specialize in Disney vacations, such as Disney Holidays and Orlando Vacation. They can help you save big on everything from daily passes to the park to hotels. They can also help with dinner reservations (which you should make months ahead of time) and character meet-and-greets.

Get Passes With Undercover Tourist

You can often save money on Disney passes by purchasing ahead of time. Authorized third-party vendors, such as Undercover Tourist, sell Disney passes at a discount. For the deepest discounts, book passes for multiple days.

Book a Vacation Rental Instead of a Hotel

Save money on lodging and food, especially if you have a large family, by renting an entire home or apartment. Since many of the resorts in the Disney vicinity charge daily resort fees, you may be able to save by renting a property with multiple rooms and a kitchen. Some of the rentals on sites like VRBO are even located within resorts, or they are timeshares near the property, offering many of the same amenities as the more expensive properties.

Go on a Weekday or During Offseason

Avoid long lines and crowds, and save money by visiting Disney Parks during the offseason or on weekdays. Plane tickets, hotels and even daily passes can go down in price during less popular dates. One planDisney panel member points out that Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday tend to be the lowest-priced days. In general, smaller crowds mean cheaper tickets — that means avoiding major holidays and marathon weekends, going when most kids are in school and going when the weather is hot.

Check the Disney Website for Special Offers

One planDisney panel member suggests regularly checking the "special offers" tab on the Disney website to stay updated on the best deals and perks. For example, with the "4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket" special offer currently running, guests going to each of the four Disney theme parks—Magic Kingdom park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park—through September 29, 2023, can save up to $40 per day per person.

Another insider tip? Even if you already booked your trip, if a new offer pops up, just call the Disney Resort Hotel Reservations team to take advantage of the better deal.

See If You Qualify for a Discount

Walt Disney World Resort offers plenty of discounts to select groups. There are military discounts for eligible active, retired and disabled service members and their spouses in the form of promotional passes and even reduced rates at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels, including Disney Beach Club All Inclusive Resort, according to a planDisney panel member. Eligible service members may purchase their tickets from their local base or order them through Shades of Green.

Also, Florida residents get discounts on season passes, theme park tickets and hotels. Residents can also purchase discounted tickets for children under the age of 18, who reside out of state. Teachers are also eligible for discounted passes.

Look for Freebies

One planDisney panel member points out that low-cost or no-cost fun activities within and around the parks actually exist. For example, Disney Springs is free (parking, too) and often has attraction after attraction, including complimentary outdoor entertainment options like live music and performances. Other fun freebies and outdoor activities that can be found around the Resort are "Celebration" buttons, and Mickey stickers, often presented to children by cast members.

Use Hilton Honors or Marriott Bonvoy Points

Redeem your Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy points to save big on your vacation, or earn the points while staying at an official Walt Disney World hotel. Hilton Orlando Buena Vista: Disney Springs Area and Signia by Hilton: Orlando Bonnet Creek are part of the Hilton family, while the Walt Disney World Dolphin and Walt Disney World Swan fall under the Marriott Bonvoy umbrella. It's free to join both reward programs.

Book Through Costco Travel

Booking a Disney vacation through Costco may save you a lot of money, while adding value to your trip. Waived resort fees, resort credits, room upgrades, included meals and free Disney gift cards with a package purchase are a few ways members can save big on their vacations.

Plus, if you're not a Costco member, now is a great time to join. The warehouse chain is currently offering a $10 gift card to new Gold Star members and $20 gift cards to new Executive members. (Executive memberships offer a 2% rebate on Costco purchases — a neat way to save just a little more on your next Disney Parks trip.)

Shop Disney Parks Gear Ahead of Time

Once you book your vacation, consider some new gear. Here's the best Disney-branded accessories to bring to your Disney destination.

Simple Modern Disney Backpack Amazon Simple Modern Disney Backpack Avoid the price tags at the parks by ordering ahead of time on Amazon. Simple Modern offers a variety of Disney-themed prints, including Mickey Mouse, Cars and this Disney princess-themed version in two sizes. Bring this backpack to the theme park to keep your personal information and items together. $40 Shop Now

Mickey Mouse Custom Family Shirts ShopDisney Mickey Mouse Custom Family Shirts Choose a color and add your family name to this customizable T-shirt to wear around Walt Disney World with your pack. And, if your kids wander off at the park, security will know who they belong to. After your trip, it becomes a keepsake to remember fun times for years to come. $25 Shop Now

Vapur Flexible Water Bottle Vapur Vapur Flexible Water Bottle Leave your bulky, heavy water bottle at home and pack a few Vapur flexible water bottles instead. Available in various sizes and colors and perfect for outdoor activities, they stand tall when filled with water, but fold up when empty. Each comes with a handy carabiner to easily hook onto your backpack or stroller. $10 Shop Now

Anker PowerCore III Wireless Portable Charger Anker Anker PowerCore III Wireless Portable Charger Taking photos, uploading posts to social media and using the Disney app while at the parks can drain phone batteries quickly. Make sure to pack a wireless portable charger so your electronics don't run out of juice. Whether you're an iPhone user or Android user, the Anker PowerCore III offers high speed USB charging up to 18 watts. $55 Shop Now

Best Buy Disney Gift Cards

A great place to buy Disney gift cards this season is Best Buy. While the retailer isn't offering discounts at the moment, these cards make for a great gift.

