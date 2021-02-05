The Best Movies to Watch on Disney Plus for Black History Month
February is Black History Month. The month-long celebration is a chance to acknowledge the historic achievements of Black Americans and to highlight their undeniable impact on American history. To celebrate, we have selected the best movies on Disney+ that were made by Black creators and movies that tell Black stories.
Our list includes titles with major social buzz such as Beyoncé’s Black Is King. Beloved movies from your childhood also made the list, including The Princess and the Frog and The Proud Family Movie.
You’re going to want to stream the critically acclaimed titles Hidden Figures and Ruby Bridges once you learn about the incredible real-life stories they’re based on. Be sure to add these titles to your Disney+ watchlist, and mark your calendar's for Feb. 12! That's when Disney+ is adding Brandy and Whitney Houston's iconic version of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella.
For the latest content celebrating Black History Month, please visit our Black History Month page, or read more in our Black Stories section. And don’t miss our Black History Month special on ET Live.
