'The Proud Family' Revival Is Officially a Go at Disney Plus

Months after news surfaced that The Proud Family may be coming back, Disney+ made it official on Thursday, announcing that the groundbreaking 2000s animated comedy was officially getting a revival series.

Titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the revival will continue to follow its central character, Penny Proud, and her close family and friends. Disney+ and Disney Television Animation released an early look at the concept art of the Proud family for the upcoming series (see below).

The series reunites the original voice cast, which includes Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer) and Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez). Cedric the Entertainer will also return as Uncle Bobby Proud.

"In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us," said creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who led the original series, in a statement.

The Proud Family originally debuted on Disney Channel in 2001 and aired more than 50 episodes, before ending in August 2005 with a television movie, The Proud Family Movie. There were dozens of notable guest stars who lent their voices during The Proud Family's original run, including Samuel L. Jackson, Raven-Symone, Shia LaBeouf, Solange Knowles, Gabrielle Union, Kobe Bryant, Mariah Carey, Ashanti and Alicia Keys.

In November, Payton hinted that The Proud Family was coming back as a Disney+ series.

"Yeah. Suga's large and in charge, that's all I've got to say -- except for Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February," Payton said during an appearance on Strahan, Sara and Keke.

The series was praised for its characters, stories and multilayered humor, and for its messages about inclusion and cultural diversity.

The Proud Family is currently streaming on Disney+.

