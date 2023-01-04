MCU fans, get ready to return to Wakanda. Because Black Panther: Wakanda Foreveris headed to Disney+.

Following a successful theatrical run, the Black Panther sequel is headed to the Disney+ streaming platform on February 1. The film shows the immediate aftermath of the universe's five-year "blip," where, in the wake of King T'Challa's death, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje must fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers.

One question that loomed large ahead of the Black Panther sequel's release was how the new film would pivot following the death of star Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Boseman, who played T'Challa, aka Black Panther, died at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Overall, fans were pleased with how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever addresses Boseman's absence, and now that the film is streaming on Disney+ you can watch the touching tribute again and again.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett and Danny Sapani all return to reprise their roles in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Here’s how you can stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from the comfort of your couch.

When does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever come out?

Following its theatrical release on November 11, 2022, Black Panther 2 will begin streaming February 1 on Disney+.

Where to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Black Panther 2, the newest chapter of the MCU, will be available to stream on Disney+.

In addition to coming to Disney+ soon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still showing in some theaters.

