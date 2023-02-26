The 2023 Oscar nominations are in, and this year there are 10 films up for best picture — including Elvis, the biographical drama about the life, rise to fame, and death of the King of Rock and Roll. Austin Butler just bagged a BAFTA for his turn as Elvis Presley and you can catch his performance ahead of the Academy Awards on March 12. Written and directed by Baz Luhrmann, Elvis is available to watch at home on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

'Elvis' Warner Bros. 'Elvis' Elvis is available to stream on HBO Max or you can rent the film on Amazon Prime Video. $9.99/MONTH HBO MAX Watch Now $6 AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Watch Now

Austin Butler won his first-ever Golden Globe during this year's 80th annual awards for his portrayal of the rock & roll legend. "He was somebody who was so true to himself. It liberated a lot of people, even just audiences watching him," Butler said of Elvis. "I know that was my experience playing him, it freed me in many ways. I'm very shy, so it forced me to get things out of me."

The film first made a splash in May 2022 at the Cannes Film Festival, where the cast celebrated the world premiere with the real-life Priscilla Presley. Since then, the Presley family has not stopped raving about the film's portrayal of their late relative's life and rise to stardom.

Celebrating Elvis' legacy with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Priscilla joined her and Elvis' daughter, Lisa-Marie, and granddaughter, Riley Keough. "It means a lot, absolutely, to my family and the people who knew Elvis really, really well, to be honored in this way," Priscilla told ET, adding that the theater -- then known as the Grauman's Chinese Theatre — was one of the first sights she saw with Elvis when she first came to Los Angeles in 1962. Both Lisa-Marie and Riley echoed Priscilla's enthusiasm, saying Butler deserves an Oscar for his portrayal.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Elvis for yourself.

How to Elvis online

Elvis is finally available to stream at home on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Watch on HBO Max

Watch on Prime Video

Watch on Apple TV

What is Elvis about, exactly?

Starring Austin Butler as Elvis, Tom Hanks as his manger Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as his wife, Priscilla, Luhrmann's film chronicles the life of Elvis Presley from his childhood onward. Most notably, it focuses on the singer's complex relationship with his manager and highlights the Black artists and cultural traditions that shaped his musical background.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Remembers Lisa Marie Presley

Tom Hanks 'Absolutely Heartbroken' Over Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Relationship With Her Famous Parents

Lisa Marie Presley Dead: The Ups and Downs of Elvis' Daughter's Life

Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Addresses Lisa Marie's Death

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Austin Butler's Award-Winning ‘Elvis’ Role: How Ex Vanessa Hudgens Played a Part!

How Vanessa Hudgens Sparked Ex Austin Butler's Elvis Transformation

Lisa Marie Presley Praises 'Elvis,' Austin Butler Reacts to Denzel Washington's Support (Exclusive)