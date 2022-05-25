Elvis may have left the building, but the cast of Baz Luhrmann's biopic film is hitting the red carpet at Cannes.

Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, and Olivia DeJonge headlined the star-studded premiere for the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. The group was also joined by the singer’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

On the red carpet, Luhrmann showed off a flashy Elvis belt buckle to an impressed Butler.

Christophe Simon/AFP via Getty Images

The group was also peppered with a long list of other stars showing their support, including Shakira, Sharon Stone, Ricky Martin, Kylie Minogue, Maye Musk, Jwan Yosef, Winnie Harlow, Shanina Shaik, Elsa Hosk, Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Adriana Lima, and Andre Lemmers.

Team #Elvis has entered the building. Baz Luhrmann joins Austin Butler, Priscilla Presley and more on the #Cannes red carpet. https://t.co/iOHnBIFikqpic.twitter.com/7akeVFKV2q — Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2022

Elvis tells the story of the legendary “King of Rock and Roll” and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Butler plays the titular protagonist with Hanks as Parker and DeJonge as Priscilla. The film will be released in theaters on June 24.

