Tom Hanks is remembering Lisa Marie Presley after playing Colonel Tom Parker, the manager of her father, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie.
Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Lisa Marie died shortly thereafter. She was 54.
After news broke of her death, Tom took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elvis' daughter on behalf of himself and his wife, Rita Wilson.
"We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken," he captioned a photo of Lisa Marie.
Rita also took to her Instagram Story to honor the singer by posting a snippet of her song "Storm & Grace."
ET spoke to Lisa Marie just two days prior to her death at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards when she joined Austin Butler's interview to gush over his portrayal of her father in Elvis.
"It was mind-blowing, truly mind-blowing. I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it," she said of his performance. "I had to take five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot-on and so authentic. I can't even describe."
Austin went on to win Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama at the Golden Globes.
