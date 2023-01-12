Despite being in good spirits, Lisa Marie Presley was seemingly struggling Tuesday during the 2023 Golden Globes, where she was in attendance to support Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic. The appearance came just two days before Lisa Marie died after suffering cardiac arrest.

Following the news of her hospitalization, videos from the Golden Globes showing Lisa Marie having difficulty standing for an interview and needing assistance walking surfaced.

During an interview with ExtraTV, she is seen leaning on talent manager Jerry Schilling, saying, "I'm gonna grab your arm."

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest. Just two days ago, she appeared a bit unsteady on the red carpet at the #GoldenGlobes.



Another video shows Lisa Marie getting assistance walking down stairs at the event.

Speaking to ET Tuesday, Lisa Marie shared her adoration for both Austin Butler, who took home the Golden Globe for his portrayal of her father, Elvis Presley, and the film, which was also up for a trophy.

"It was mind-blowing. Truly mind-blowing," Lisa Marie said of Butler's performance in the film. "I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."

As for the star-studded night, Lisa Marie told ET that she was there "to support Austin and Baz and the film."

"I'm so excited," she added, "and I hope he wins."

After taking home the Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama, Butler returned the love with shout-outs to Lisa Marie and the Presley family during his acceptance speech.

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," he said to Lisa Marie and her mom, Priscilla Presley, as they sat in the audience. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

Ahead of the show, Lisa Marie posed for photos on the red carpet with one of her late father's friends, Jerry Schilling.

Elsewhere in her interview with ET, Lisa Marie remarked on how beautifully the film ties in with her father's birthday -- the rock 'n' roll icon would've turned 88 last week.

"I'm just so proud of it all. It's all flowing really nicely together, to have the birthday right now," Lisa Marie added.

According to TMZ, the 54-year-old is currently in the Intensive Care Unit, after going into full cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home Thursday morning. She's been placed in a medically induced coma and is on life support with a temporary pacemaker. The outlet, citing a source, reports Lisa Marie is in critical condition.

TMZ, who first broke the story Thursday, reported that it was Lisa Marie's housekeeper who found her unresponsive in her bedroom. The outlet also reported that it was Lisa Marie's ex-husband, Danny Keough, who administered CPR until paramedics arrived. TMZ reports Keough returned home from dropping off the kids at school just as the housekeeper made the discovery.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told ET that deputies responded to Lisa Marie's Calabasas home at the request of the Los Angeles County Fire Department at approximately 10:40 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies saw paramedics working on a 54-year-old female who was in cardiac arrest. The spokesperson said paramedics were able to help Lisa Marie regain a pulse, at which point she was transferred to a nearby hospital. No further details were provided.

TMZ also reported that someone administered epinephrine at the scene at least one time in order to help Lisa Marie regain a pulse. ET reached out to Lisa Marie's rep, and they have no comment.

In a statement posted on her Instagram, her mother, Priscilla Presley, said Lisa Marie is "receiving the best care" and asked fans to keep her and the family in their prayers.

