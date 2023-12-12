How to Watch 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Online for Free

Everything Everywhere All at Once took home seven awards at the 2023 Oscars, including three of the four acting Oscars, best director and best picture. If you have yet to watch Michelle Yeoh in the sci-fi comedy, the A24 film is now streaming for free on Prime Video.

Distributed by A24 Films and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the feature boasts an all-star cast. Michelle Yeoh's performance in the film earned her the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role — making her the first Asian woman to win the award — while Ke Huy Quan took home the Best Supporting Actor award and Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress.

Everything Everywhere All at Once follows the story of an aging Chinese immigrant (Yeoh) who suddenly gets swept up in a wild, interdimensional adventure that sees her emerge as the unlikely hero who must channel her newfound powers to explore other universes to save her family and ultimately the fate of her own world.

As if we needed any more incentive to see the critically acclaimed sci-fi flick, the film has even been hailed as last year's best multiverse movie. With all of the multiverse madness happening in the Marvel universe of late, that says quite a lot. Whether you're a devoted Michelle Yeoh fan or are just simply interested in catching one of the best sci-fi films in recent history, here's everything to know about where to stream Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Everything Everywhere All at Once premiered on March 11, 2022 and is now available to stream on Prime Video or with a Showtime add-on on Paramount+. You can also purchase the film on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video for $20. Viewers can also rent it and get the physical releases on 4K UHD and Blu-ray.

Prime Video is $8.99 per month for the standalone streaming service or free with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. If you are not a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all the Amazon Prime perks, including access to Prime Video.

Paramount+ with Showtime costs $11.99 per month or $119 annually. There is currently a five-day trial to try Paramount+ and watch hit originals, movies, docs and sports for free.

