Right up there with Star Wars and Lord of the Rings, there are few movie franchises as iconic as George Lucas' Indiana Jones films. Played by the legendary Harrison Ford, the Indiana Jones character has inspired generations in his relentless fight for good.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth and final installment in the film series, hit theaters back in June to great fanfare. If you've been waiting to watch Indy at home or planning a complete Indiana Jones movie marathon, now is your time, as the film is available to stream on Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny marks the last Indiana Jones movie, at least for Harrison Ford. It's been rumored there may be a new streaming series about Indy, but previously Ford confirmed this would be his last portrayal of the iconic adventurer. Ford spoke to ET about the film, saying it's "a final chapter."

"For Indiana Jones, I wanted to see him at the end of his career, at the end of the road that we've established," he continues. "We've taken him part of the way, I wanted to take us all the way."

How to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny online

Disney+ is the streaming service for all things Indiana Jones. Beginning December 1, users can watch the final installation of the series: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is also available to purchase online from Apple TV+ or Prime Video for $20.

