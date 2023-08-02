You've popped the popcorn and turned down the lights. Now it's time to figure out what to watch for movie night.

Might we suggest the iconic Indiana Jones franchise created by the talented George Lucas? Along with Harrison Ford's star power, the best thing about starting the Indiana Jones series means you have your movie night films locked down for some time. You can even opt for the esteemed days-long movie marathon to watch them all in a shorter span.

If you're going to watch in chronological order, your Indy binge actually starts with the prequel about the young Indy. The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles came out in 1992 and is comprised of full-length episodes and made-for-TV movies. Since then, the former ABC show has been re-edited as The Adventure of Young Indiana Jones and is available to watch on Disney+.

The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones Lucasfilms Ltd. The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones Starring Sean Patrick Flanery as a young Indiana Jones, learn how the man became the legend as Indy globetrots with his family making his mark on history. The series has 22 episodes all around one and half hours. While Disney+ says the show has a rating of TV-MA, each episode has its own rating ranging from PG to MA. PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch Now

Next, it's time to start on the original movies from the 1980s. All three films are available to stream on Disney+.

Raiders of the Lost Ark Lucasfilms Ltd. Raiders of the Lost Ark We first meet archeology professor Indiana Jones in the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark. Taking place in 1936, Jones has to fight the Nazis to recover, The Ark of the Covenant, a biblical artifact. PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch Now

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was released in 1989. Fans of the franchise were delighted when Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull began shooting more than 15 years later.

Released to theaters on June 30, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the final Indiana Jones movie, at least for Harrison Ford. It's been rumored there may be a new streaming series about Indy, but previously Ford confirmed this would be his last portrayal of the iconic adventurer.

Ford spoke to ET about the film and said the latest film was "a final chapter." He went on to say, "For Indiana Jones, I wanted to see him at the end of his career, at the end of the road that we've established. We've taken him part of the way, I wanted to take us all the way."

This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will likely make it to Disney+ sometime after the movie is available for purchase. However, as of now, no dates have been announced for either release date. The good news is you can still watch the film in select theaters.

