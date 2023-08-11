How to Watch 'Red, White & Royal Blue' — Now Streaming

What happens when the Prince of England and the First Son of the United States fall in love? You're about to find out in Red, White & Royal Blue, which is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Casey McQuinston, the romantic comedy follows a complicated and unexpected journey from distain to friendship to love.

Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López. Following the same plot as the beloved book, the film centers around the romance between the President of the United States' (Uma Thurman) son, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Britain's Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).

The pair, who loathe one another, are forced to play nice after a very public tiff at a royal wedding picked up by the tabloids. During this so-called truce to prevent any type of diplomatic crisis from emerging, unexpected sparks begin to fly between two young men from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

Even if you haven't read the book, this movie will definitely be a royal ride worth a watch. Filled with laughs, tension and romance, it has everything you want in a rom-com. Here's everything you need to know about the movie and how to stream stream Red, White & Royal Blue at home.

When does Watch Red, White & Royal Blue premiere?

Red, White & Royal Blue was released on Friday, August 11, 2023.

How to Watch Red, White & Royal Blue online

Red, White & Royal Blue is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Prime Video is available as part of your Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month and gets you access to Prime Video's entire library of TV shows, movies, and original content. You can also get a Prime Video membership for $8.99 per month.

How Can I Read Red, White & Royal Blue?

Catch up on the romance novel behind the film by reading Casey McQuinston's critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller. Ahead of the movie's release, the book is now on sale for $21 at Amazon.

Is There A Trailer for Red, White & Royal Blue?

Prime Video dropped the Red, White & Royal Blue trailer on July 6, 2023.

