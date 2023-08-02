I am Groot.

That's the walking, talking tree and Marvel superhero Groot telling you the wonderful news: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming. The Marvel film that premiered on May 5 in theaters around the country is available to watch again (or for the first time) on Disney+.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Disney Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Peter Quill and the gang are back in the third installment (or fourth if you count the holiday special) of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As of today, August 2, you can now watch the hit film with a Disney+ account. PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch Now

Part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soared at the box office upon its release in theaters. Still holding the second spot for worldwide box office numbers, with Barbie quickly catching up, it's no surprise viewers were drawn to the lighthearted, silly and absolutely fun action-packed flick.

Starring the usual Guardians, played by Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Vin Diesel, the film also features Zoe Saldaña as Gamora (who was sacrificed in Avengers: Infinity Wars). Written and directed by James Gunn, this movie marks the bittersweet and epic end of his Guardians trilogy.

How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 online:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and just about every Marvel film (except a few Spider-Man movies) can be watched on Disney+. That means you can have a Guardians movie marathon and start with the first Guardians of the Galaxy and continue along until you've finished the entire trilogy.

