Pete Davidson Made a Secret Cameo in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn is unveiling Pete Davidson's secret Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 role. On Sunday, the director replied to a fan's question on Twitter, revealing that he voiced Lambshank in the movie and that Davidson voiced the character of Phlektik.

The chatter surrounding Davidson's involvement in the film started when fans noticed the former Saturday Night Live star's name in the credits.

Alongside a selfie of Gunn with Davidson and Guardians star Chris Pratt, the director shared, "My friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set."

I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don't want to show her here because she's too gorgeous & I don't want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison. And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set. https://t.co/tyVPU7GsZgpic.twitter.com/2cKamjHqxS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2023

Davidson wasn't the only star to make a cameo in the flick. Sylvester Stallone, Linda Cardellini and Maria Bakalova also appeared in the movie.

The movie marks the end of the Guardians franchise. When ET spoke to Gunn earlier this month, he explained why he was passionate about helming one more final movie in the Guardians universe.

"I just needed to finish Rocket's story," he said of the character that Brandley Cooper voices. "I knew that he had a story that I had in mind from the beginning. That was important to me. And I didn't want to leave the character hanging."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3': James Gunn 'Didn't Think He Would Come Back' to Finish Trilogy This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'GOTG Vol. 3': Chris Pratt Responds to That Star-Lord Credits Moment

Pom Klementieff Talks 'GOTG Vol. 3' and 'Mission: Impossible'

'GOTG Vol. 3' Cast Shares Their Favorite Song From the Series