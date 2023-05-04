The Guardians of the Galaxy series has a reputation for having some of the best needle drops in the MCU, and GOTG Vol. 3 is no exception.

From the very first moments of the first Guardians film in 2014, which featured Chris Pratt's Star-Lord bopping along to Redbone's "Come and Get Your Love" on his Walkman, director James Gunn has punctuated his fun-loving space adventure with a memorable collection of songs, immortalized on the film's aptly titled Awesome Mix soundtracks.

So, what are some of the favorite needle drops of the Guardians themselves? ET's Ash Crossan sat down with some of the cast, ahead of the release of the third and final GOTG, to find out.

Sean Gunn - Kraglin Obfonteri (and mo-cap Rocket Raccoon)

Marvel Studios

"Lake Shore Drive" by Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah

"I think my favorite song of the entire trilogy is probably the opening song for the opening movie -- it's probably 'Come and Get Your Love.'... I love that song, but I also got to say there's a really special place in my heart for 'Lake Shore Drive' in the second movie, which is from my past. James and I grew up in the Midwest, and that was kind of a local hit in the Midwest. It didn't even reach, you know, a national spotlight, so to hear that one always kind of tickles me. That's an awesome song."

Maria Bakalova - Cosmo the Spacedog

Marvel Studios

"Dogs Days Are Over" by Florence + The Machine

"Every single movie has its own playlist that I'm listening and listening to. With this one, for example, it's kind of controversial to say it, because I'm playing a dog and the movie is finishing with a song called 'Dog Days Are Over.'... I loved it and I danced a lot."

Nathan Fillion - Master Karja

Marvel Studios

"No Sleep Till Brooklyn" by Beastie Boys

"I hear that and it hearkens back to a time that I felt was simpler, or better -- time has a way of filtering out the crap. I’m a late-coming fan, but it brings me back, it really transports me and it has value to me in that transport... You can feel something welling up within you. Music has that ability, and I think James uses that as a tool. very concisely."

Chukwudi Iwuji - The High Evolutionary

Marvel Studios

"Creep" by Radiohead (The acoustic version is used in GOTG Vol. 3.)

"Not just because it's in this movie,,, Oh my god, it's so great. Yeah. So great."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters Friday, May 5.

