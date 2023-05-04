As Pom Klementieff says goodbye to one franchise family, she's also joining another!

The Guardians of the Galaxy star spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner at the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on Thursday, coming face-to-face with her character, Mantis, and going for a thrilling ride on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

"It was so much fun," the actress said of visiting the Disney park.

While the trip was all laughs, Klementieff admitted she's had some intense emotions about saying goodbye to her found space family in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which marks the end of director James Gunn's epic trilogy.

Like co-star Bradley Cooper, Klementieff said she's shed more than a few tears about leaving behind Mantis and the Guardians for good. However, she added, she couldn't be prouder of the final film, out Friday.

"It's very emotional, but it's also very funny and the action is incredible," she shared. "It's never boring, it's always surprising you with all kind of different kinds of emotions. It's beautiful."

From Guardians, Klementieff next moves to another major film franchise, Mission: Impossible. She makes her debut in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One -- due out July 12 -- as a mysterious, as-yet-unnamed assassin working alongside Esai Morales, the film's main antagonist.

So, what was it like to go toe-to-toe with franchise star Tom Cruise?

"It was incredible," the actress marveled. "He's so amazing to work with. He's such a a generous scene partner, but also he's so inspiring with all the training that he does, all the focus, and he's so creative too."

Klementieff even got to add some of her own creativity to the part, telling ET that she helped come up with one of her character's harlequin-inspired makeup looks.

Paramount Pictures

"That was like, ongoing conversations with [director] Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise, and it's kind of an idea that I came up with," she shared. "I can't tell you more about it... It's in Italy, these scenes, so it made sense with where we were, also."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters May 5. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to hit theaters July 12.

