Warning: Spoiler alert! Spoilers ahead for the season 1 finale of Marvel's Secret Invasion, titled "Home." Don't read on if you haven't watched!

Marvel's Secret Invasion wrapped its six-episode first season run on Wednesday, eliminating the series' major antagonist and introducing what may be the most powerful hero ever in the history of the MCU.

As the Skrull rebels threaten a large-scale nuclear attack, G'iah (Emilia Clarke) confronts Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), disguised as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). She presents him with The Harvest -- a collection of DNA from the Avengers, allies and enemies who fought during the Battle of Earth in Avengers: Endgame -- and they both absorb its multitude of powers, leading to an all-out brawl where G'iah ultimately kills Gravik with a blast of energy, Captain Marvel-style.

That's not the only thing in the Secret Invasion finale pointing toward the next MCU release, The Marvels. Following President Ritson's (Dermont Mulroney) outing of the Skrulls and announcement of a bill that will classify all species not originally from Earth to be enemy combatants -- what Fury calls "real one-term president stuff" -- a new human-Skrull alliance is forged.

However, G'iah's partnership with Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) won't be the friendly bond her late father, Talos, enjoyed with Fury.

"I will use you, and you will use me," the MI6 agent offers, "and together we'll make this planet safe for both our people."

While the season didn't conclude with Fury's death, as some were anticipating, he is headed back to space -- alongside his wife, Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard), who now goes by her Skrull birth name, Varra -- as the Kree are apparently open to peace talks. However, given what we saw of The Marvels' antagonist, Dar-Benn, in the most recent trailer for the film, it doesn't seem like all Kree are quite so amenable to non-violent negotiations.

So, where do we go from here? Hopefully on a thrilling, world-hopping adventure with The Marvels' Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), with some of Secret Invasion's exciting new characters sprinkled in. (Don't forget, the first Captain Marvel movie showed us that Monica and G'iah were pals back in the day!)

When ET spoke with The Marvels director Nia DaCosta at Disney's D23 Convention last September, the director said that she was excited to explore the comic book universe, but had to admit something first: "I'd like to say, on the record, that I was bamboozled by Kevin Feige."

"When I took this job, he casually was like, 'You know, Nia, this is basically a sequel to five things: Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Secret Invasion and Ms. Marvel,' and I was like, 'I didn't think about that,'" she shared of the Marvel Studios mastermind.

"But it is really fun," DaCosta added, "to be able to [tie it all together], 'cause it feels like a comic book in that way. Like, when I was younger, I would love reading the big events, and this feels like one of the events, bringing all these people together. So it was great, it was really fun."

The Marvels is due in theaters on Nov. 10. Secret Invasion is streaming now on Disney+.

